Save Big on Budget Red Dots for Prime Day

If you’re looking for an affordable red dot sight for your rifle, carbine, or shotgun, Prime Day is the time to get it. These two sights are offered at more than a 50-percent discount.

Save 39% on a Burris FastFire 3 – Now $140

This is one of the best budget red dots for your pistol or shotgun.

Save 15% on a Bushnell Advance Micro Red Dot – Now $99

This red dot is usually $125 and it’s on sale for $100.

Bushnell TRS-26 1×26 Red Dot Scope Reflex Red Dot Sight — $110 (Save $125)

This compact red dot has a 26mm objective and is ready to mount to a Picatinny rail and boasts 50,000-hour battery life with programmable auto-shutoff. It’s waterproof to one meter, and has user-friendly windage and elevation and brightness adjustments. The 3-MOA dot is easy to pick up for quick shooting.

TRUGLO Dual Color 5 MOA 30mm Red Dot Sight — $26

This budget red dot is a steal. It has a 30mm objective and 5-MOA dot that can be set to either red or green. It has a built-in low-profile clamp for mounting onto Picatinny rail, and is waterproof. External adjustment knobs make sighting this red dot in easy, and it’s perfect for just about any budget application.

