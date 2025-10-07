Save Big on Budget Red Dots for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

If you’re looking for an affordable red dot sight for your rifle, carbine, or shotgun, Prime Day is the time to get it. These two sights are offered at more than a 50-percent discount.

This is one of the best budget red dots for your pistol or shotgun.

This red dot is usually $125 and it’s on sale for $100.

This compact red dot has a 26mm objective and is ready to mount to a Picatinny rail and boasts 50,000-hour battery life with programmable auto-shutoff. It’s waterproof to one meter, and has user-friendly windage and elevation and brightness adjustments. The 3-MOA dot is easy to pick up for quick shooting.

This budget red dot is a steal. It has a 30mm objective and 5-MOA dot that can be set to either red or green. It has a built-in low-profile clamp for mounting onto Picatinny rail, and is waterproof. External adjustment knobs make sighting this red dot in easy, and it’s perfect for just about any budget application.