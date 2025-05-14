Save $450 on a Vortex Viper PST Gen II

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
If you need a good long range scope, but don’t want to spend over $1,000, you’ve probably looked at the Vortex Viper PST. It’s one of the best options at the price range and it comes with Vortex’s famous warranty. You can find a PST online for around $999. But, Midway USA has the Viper PST Gen 2 for only $650.
Vortex Viper Viper PST Gen II Specs and Features
- 5-25x zoom
- 50mm objective
- MOA or MILS
- EBR-2D reticle
- Illuminated reticle
- First focal plane
- Zero stop
- 30mm tube
- Parallax from 25 yards to infinity
- Max Elevation Adjustment: 70 MOA or 20 MRAD
- 31.2 ounces
- No questions asked lifetime warranty
- Normal Retail: $1,500 to $1,000
The Viper PST Gen II’s price and parallax and elevation adjustment make it an excellent option for a precision .22 or air rifle. You’ll get the EBR-2D reticle in this particular scope that’s on sale. It’s a Christmas tree reticle that has all the adjustments you need to holdover a .22 lr from 50 to 200+ yards. There’s 9 mils over holdover in the reticle and you need about about 6.6 mils to hit steel at 200. With dialing you can easily hit 300 yards — especially if you have a canted base on your rifle.