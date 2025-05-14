Save $450 on a Vortex Viper PST Gen II

The Vortex PST Gen II is now only $650

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Vortex Viper PST Gen II memorial day sale

If you need a good long range scope, but don’t want to spend over $1,000, you’ve probably looked at the Vortex Viper PST. It’s one of the best options at the price range and it comes with Vortex’s famous warranty. You can find a PST online for around $999. But, Midway USA has the Viper PST Gen 2 for only $650.

Vortex Viper Viper PST Gen II Specs and Features

  • 5-25x zoom
  • 50mm objective
  • MOA or MILS
  • EBR-2D reticle
  • Illuminated reticle
  • First focal plane
  • Zero stop
  • 30mm tube
  • Parallax from 25 yards to infinity
  • Max Elevation Adjustment: 70 MOA or 20 MRAD
  • 31.2 ounces
  • No questions asked lifetime warranty
  • Normal Retail: $1,500 to $1,000
The EBR-2D reticle (MOA). Vortex

The Viper PST Gen II’s price and parallax and elevation adjustment make it an excellent option for a precision .22 or air rifle. You’ll get the EBR-2D reticle in this particular scope that’s on sale. It’s a Christmas tree reticle that has all the adjustments you need to holdover a .22 lr from 50 to 200+ yards. There’s 9 mils over holdover in the reticle and you need about about 6.6 mils to hit steel at 200. With dialing you can easily hit 300 yards — especially if you have a canted base on your rifle.

