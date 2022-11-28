We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

We searched through Cabela’s Cyber Monday Deals to bring you the best deals on hunting and fishing gear. Bookmark this page because we’ll keep it updated on the latest deals on in stock items.

Cabela’s Cyber Monday Deals on Guns and Ammo

Save 17 percent on a Savage 110 Elite Precision. The 6.5 Creedmoor is $1,569.98. This rifle comes in a MDT chassis, and all you need is an optic to start running it in precision rifle competitions.

Get $250 off a Ruger LC9. It’s now just $249.98

Cabela’s has the Beretta A400 Extreme Plus, which won our duck gun test, for $200 off. It’s now $1,629.98.

Get $90 off a Browning AB3 Composite Stalker Bolt-Action Rifle with Leupold VX Freedom Scope Combo at Cabela’s. Now $799.99

Save $150 on a Savage Axis II XP, one of the best budget hunting rifles, it’s now just $349.98.

Get $90 off a Browning AB3 Composite Stalker Bolt-Action Rifle with Leupold VX Freedom Scope Combo. Now $799.99

Cabela’s Club Members can get Herter’s 9mm ammo for 30 cents a round. $30 for a 100 pack.

10 percent off a Daisy Red Ryder. Now $34.98.

More Cabela’s Ammo Deals

Cabela’s Cyber Monday Deals on Gun Safes

Save $30 on a Bulldog Magnum LED Quick Vault Pistol Vault. It’s now $99.98

Cabela’s Cyber Monday Deals on Optics

Cabela’s is running a huge Cyber Monday sale on Vortex binoculars, scopes, and red dots.

Cabela’s Cyber Monday Deals on Trail Cameras

Save $20 on the new Tactacam Reveal X Pro, a lithium battery and SD card package.

Save $50 on a Wildgame Innovations Mirage 22 Trail Camera Combo. Now $49.97

Best Cyber Monday Deals on Fishing Gear

$500 of Garmin Panoptix Live Scope. Now $999.98.

Save $1300 off Garmin Echomap Ultra 126 SV. Now $1499.97

$50 off White River Fly Shop Prestige Complete Outfit. Now $150

Save $35 on a Lew’s KVD Baitcast Reel. It’s now $114.98

Save $40 on a Lew’s Custom XP Spinning Rod and Reel Combo. This 7-foot, medium-power rod is a great all around combo for freshwater and finesse fishing.

Bass Pro Extreme Baitcast Combo was $149.99. Now $89.98. Extreme Spinning Combo is now only $79.98

Lowrance Active Target was $1549 now $1249. HDS Live 12 with Active Imaging was $3,499.99 now $1999.97

More Cyber Monday Deals

The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Trail Cameras

The Best Bass Pro Shops Cyber Monday Deals

The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Guns and Ammo

Cyber Monday Thermal Scope Deals