We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Knock the best optics off your hunter or shooting enthusiast’s holiday wish list with the best deals on scopes, rangefinders, binoculars, and thermal devices.

Rifle Scopes

Save up to 16 percent on a Vortex Diamondback Rifle Scope. Now $209.98 – $249.99.

Save $40 on a Vortex Spitfire AR Prism Scope. Now $209.98.

Save up to 28 percent on a Vortex Crossfire II Rifle Scope. Now $99.98 – $279.99.

Spotting Scopes

Save 20 percent on a Maven CS.1 15-45X65 Spotting Scope. It won our award for the best overall spotting scope and it’s now $640.

Save $60 on a Vortex Diamondback HD Spotting Scope. Now $339.98.

Save up to 12 percent on a Vortex Razor HD Gen 2 Spotting Scope. Now $1,199.99 – $1,599.99.

Sights

Save up to 40 percent on a Crimson Trace Rail Master CMR-207 Pro Universal Laser Sight and Tactical Light. Now $119.98 – $179.98.

Save $51 on a Vortex Viper Red-Dot Sight. Now $198.98.

Save $45 on a Vortex SPARC Solar Red Dot Sight. Now $234.98.

Rangefinders

Save $30 on a Vortex Intrepid 1000 Rangefinder. It’s now $149.98.

Save $80 on a Cabela’s Intensity 1600R Laser Rangefinder. Now $99.98.

Save $30 on a Bushnell Bone Collector 850 Rangefinder. Now $119.98.

Binoculars

Save $80 on Vortex 10x42mm Diamondback Binoculars. It’s now $149.98.

Save $70 on Leupold 10x42mm McKenzie Binoculars. It’s now $129.97.

Save up to 25 percent on Cabela’s Intensity HD Binoculars. Now $149.88 – $299.99.

Thermal Devices

Save 15 percent on a AGM Rattler TS35-384. It’s now $2,120.75. This thermal scope is ideal for medium ranges and can be used as a scope or handheld.

Save 19 percent on a AGM Rattler TS19-256. It’s now $849.15. This scope is ideal for short range hunting and spotting and offers 24 hours of operation under any weather conditions. It can be used as a scope or as a handheld.

Save 15 Percent on a AGM Varmint LRF TS35-384 . It’s now $2,797.03. This is a full-featured thermal scope for the serious hunter. It has a built in rangefinder, fast image processing, recording, and 4.5 hours of continuous operation.

If you have a day scope you really like and you don’t want to take it off to go hog hunting, then a clip on is a great option for you. One of the best clip ons for the money is the AGM Rattler TC35-384, which is on sale for $2,262.40. It offers medium range capability and excellent resolution for the price.

If you’re interested in giving thermal a try, the AGM Asp-Micro TM160 is on sale for $339.15. This short range monocular will allow you to take advantage of thermal technology without breaking the bank.