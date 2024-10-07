Save $100 on a Great Leupold Scope

This versatile hunting scope is a great value at its normal price, but it's a must-buy on sale

By Dave Maccar

Updated on Oct 7, 2024 9:05 PM EDT

A gray coyote rifle topped with the new Leupold VX-3HD riflescope.

The limited-time deal from Cabela’s on this outstanding piece of rifle glass absolutely cannot be missed, specifically because the Leupold VX-3HD rifle scope is already a great value at its usual price.  

Get the Leupold VX-3HD 3.5-10X for $400 ($100 off) at Cabela’s

The VX-3HD is a versatile hunting scope with a fast-focus eyepiece that has long been a favorite of Outdoor Life optics testers. It’s also a compact scope that provides excellent magnification and the comfort of Leupold’s CDS (Custom Dial System) turret, which makes it easy for hunters to take longer shots when necessary and also make closer shots when, say, charging coyotes come in tight. 

The generous eye box also helps with fast target acquisition when setting up for a longer shot or when quickly shouldering a rifle.  

The elevation turret’s push-to-turn locking mechanism adjusts with crisp positivity — locking turrets are vital on a good hunting scope and the CDS ZeroLock mechanism allows you to dial up two turns of elevation without losing zero. Its light weight and overall handling make this a fantastic optic to pair with a lightweight mountain rifle. And the liberal mounting dimensions on its 1-inch tube make mounting this scope on long-action rifles a cinch. The main tube is made of 6061-T6 aircraft aluminum and is sealed with an Argon/Krypton gas blend for waterproofing and fogproofing.

