Save $100 on a Great Leupold Scope

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The limited-time deal from Cabela’s on this outstanding piece of rifle glass absolutely cannot be missed, specifically because the Leupold VX-3HD rifle scope is already a great value at its usual price.

The VX-3HD is a versatile hunting scope with a fast-focus eyepiece that has long been a favorite of Outdoor Life optics testers. It’s also a compact scope that provides excellent magnification and the comfort of Leupold’s CDS (Custom Dial System) turret, which makes it easy for hunters to take longer shots when necessary and also make closer shots when, say, charging coyotes come in tight.

The generous eye box also helps with fast target acquisition when setting up for a longer shot or when quickly shouldering a rifle.

The elevation turret’s push-to-turn locking mechanism adjusts with crisp positivity — locking turrets are vital on a good hunting scope and the CDS ZeroLock mechanism allows you to dial up two turns of elevation without losing zero. Its light weight and overall handling make this a fantastic optic to pair with a lightweight mountain rifle. And the liberal mounting dimensions on its 1-inch tube make mounting this scope on long-action rifles a cinch. The main tube is made of 6061-T6 aircraft aluminum and is sealed with an Argon/Krypton gas blend for waterproofing and fogproofing.

Read Next: Best Hunting Scopes