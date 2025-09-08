Save 20% on this Unique Pocket Knife

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

I enjoy hunting as much as the next diehard, but one of my favorite parts of deer camp is the food. Fresh tenderloin over the fire or even a hunk of summer sausage and cheese just tastes better after freezing in a treestand all day.

This year, forget flimsy plastic forks — or God forbid a spork — and skewer your meal with this cool Lunch Box Knife that’s built for eating in the great outdoors. It has a built in fork with three sharp prongs that will struggle to scoop granola, but are perfect for stabbing meat. In addition to a fork, it has a bottle opener and a knife.

Yes it’s handy to have a fork and knife, but isn’t it inconvenient to have them attached to the same handle? The fine people who designed this pocket knife thought of that. The fork and knife separate into two pieces so you can eat your backstrap like a civilized person.

The knife and fork separate into two pieces.

The closed knife measures 4.1 inches long

There’s a knife, fork, and bottle opener.

Specs

4.125 inches closed length

8CR13MOV blade steel (One of the best budget knife steels. Read the full report.)

Bone handle with polished, stainless steel bolsters

Tools: Fork, knife, and bottle opener

Knife and fork separate into two parts

Price: $31.99

