Gear Optics

Save $500 on a Sig Sauer Oscar8 Spotting Scope

Save hundreds on this great spotter

By Scott Einsmann

Posted on Jun 28, 2024 11:20 AM EDT

We tested the Sig Sauer OSCAR8 27-55x80.

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

Whether you need to call your shots on the range or glass up a buck this 27 to 55 power spotter is a great option. It weighs just over 4 pounds and has an 80mm objective. Read more about it our review of the Best Spotting Scopes.

Save $500 on a Sig Oscar8

Share

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.