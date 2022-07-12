From glassing whitetails in a bean field to 190-class mule deer above treeline, a spotting scope that gathers light and provides a detailed image is a vital tool. The good ones are also pretty pricey, but Prime Day is taking the sting out of investing in good glass with 25 percent off the Maven CS.1.

Magnification: 15-45x

Objective lens: 65mm

Weight: 40.4 ounces

Angled eyepiece

Center-barrel focus

Lifetime warranty

The Maven CS.1 was one of the standouts in our optics test. Here’s optics editor, Andrew McKean’s, review on the Maven CS.1:

This short (11.4-inches long) and compact 65mm spotter performs like an 80mm optic. The CS.1A updates Maven’s original straight-barrel compact spotter. Like its predecessor, this spotter has excellent glass, and both the magnification and focus rings move with silky precision. The angled eyepiece and mid-barrel rotation ring allow for an infinite number of glassing positions, and the orange collar adds nice contrast to the dark graphite armor.

The Maven’s 65mm lens performs like an 80. Maven

The 15-45x magnification range is optimal for this size spotter. At 15x, the unit delivers a very bright and wide image, and at 45x, the image darkens but doesn’t degrade. I’d like to see a better tripod mount and a retractable sunshade, but the rest of the features seem nearly perfect, and the size and performance make it an essential piece of gear for just about any type of hunt.

For more savings check out our deals on broadheads, LifeStraws, and trail cameras.