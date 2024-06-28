Spinning Reels on Sale: Shimano, Penn, and Pflueger

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Whether you need a new panfish reel or something for hard-fighting saltwater fish, we found great deals on some of the best reels.
Spinning Reels on Sale
- Shimano Sedona FI is on sale for 25% off. You can buy one for $60 to $80 depending on the size — read about the Sedona in The Best Spinning Reels Under $100
- Penn Spinfisher VII is on sale for 31% off. Read about how it held up to testing in The Best Inshore Spinning Reels.
- Save 19% on a Pflueger President Spinning Reel. Read about it in Best Fishing Reels.
- Save 24% on a Pflueger Supreme XT Spinning Reel