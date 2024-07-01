Tactacam Reveal Pro 3.0: Field Testing One of the Hottest New Trail Cameras on the Market

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Tactacam is launching its new Reveal X 3.0 and Pro 3.0 cameras today and the whitetail hunting world should be thrilled.

I think the Reveal Pro 3.0 hits the sweet spot of performance, customizability, and ease-of-use perfectly. I’ve had the opportunity to test the new camera for about a week prior to the launch, and so far the camera has lived up to its big promises. The Reveal X 3.0 (the not Pro version) has many of the same new upgrades but comes in at a lower cost. I’ll highlight the specifications of both below. But since I’ve only field tested the Pro version, I’ll focus on that camera.

Reveal Pro 3.0 Specs and Key Features

GPS enabled

Works on all major cellular networks

Internal 8GB memory (no need for SD card)

Pre-installed SIM card

On-Demand video

Live aiming via app

2-inch LCD screen

80-foot advertised flash range

5-shot photo burst mode

1080P Video

No-glow IR

1 year warranty

Price: $155 (plans start at $5 per month)

Reveal X 3.0 Specs and Key Features

GPS enabled

Works on all major cellular networks

Internal 8GB memory (no need for SD card)

Pre-installed SIM card

Live aiming via app

96-foot advertised flash range

3-shot photo burst mode

1080P Video

No-glow IR

Price: $125 (plans start at $5 per month)

When it comes to cellular trail cameras, more isn’t always better. Sure we want features and options to set the trail camera to ideal settings for specific situations, but the camera must also be easy to use, the related app needs to intuitive, and the package needs to be relatively affordable (because serious trail cam users are going to have several in the field at all times). It’s with this in mind that I pried open the boxes of the new Reveal Pro 3.0 cameras about a week ago.

What’s New About the Reveal Pro 3.0

Tactacam Reveal is still relatively new to the trail camera market, but they’ve made a significant impact. The company is known for reliable, high-performance cameras that produce excellent image quality, in fact, they won our 2023 trail camera test. However up until this point, other cell camera companies (specifically Moultrie) offered more advanced features. The new Pro 3.0 brings Reveal up to the cutting edge.

Works With All Cellular Networks

First, the new Reveal now automatically connects to the strongest cellular network available. Instead of having to select Verizon or AT&T during setup, the camera scans for the strongest network and connects to it a few moments after you turn it on.

Like the old Reveal Pro, the new model has a nice 2-inch LCD screen. Photo by Alex Robinson

Internal Memory and SIM Card

Another notable upgrade is the camera has onboard 8 GB of memory and a pre-installed SIM card. This means you don’t have to mess with SD cards, however you can choose to use a card if you like (there’s still a slot for one). With the internal SIM card, the camera will update its firmware through the cellular network.

On-Demand Video

The sexiest upgrade for this camera is the addition of on-demand video. In the Reveal app you select your camera and then hit “request on demand video.” The camera then records a 15-second video and sends it back to your gallery. This is a cool feature for a couple reasons. First, if you notice a photo alert from a camera, and discover that the alert was triggered by a shooter buck, you can request a video from the camera and possibly capture additional video of the buck. This would work if the camera was on a food source that a buck might hang around in for a while. Another useful application would be to pre-check access to stand sites. Say, for example, you wanted to do an afternoon hunt over a food plot or field edge, but didn’t want to risk bumping deer during the walk in. Assuming you had your cameras positioned properly, you could request video from the cameras around the area to ensure that the field or plot was clear of deer.

To use on demand video, you must add the “XTRA” plan in the app for an additional $9 per month. You must also have your camera set on “pic + video” mode and have your settings check programmed to “instant” mode. It’s worth noting that this drains battery life faster.

Antenna Design

The new Reveal antenna design is a big improvement. Photo by Alex Robinson

The old Reveal cameras had an antenna that stuck out from the body and those old antennas had the potential to get snapped off while rocking around in a backpack. The new antenna folds tight against the camera body and is held in place by a rubber clip. This is a small but thoughtful upgrade that public land hunters who pack in gear far from the parking lot will certainly appreciate.

Testing the Reveal Pro 3.0

I tested the new Reveal Pro 3.0 just how we test all trail cameras. First I loaded it up with batteries and connected it to my Reveal app. This was incredibly easy and intuitive. Simply turn the camera on, scan the QR code on the inside of the door, name the cam, add a location, and the camera does the rest.

Walkthrough Test

Then I set the Reveal to its fastest shooting mode and highest sensitivity. From there I conducted a simple walk through test.

Markers were placed at 10 feet, 60 feet, and 110 feet. I walked past the camera (left to right and then right to left) at a medium pace at each given distance. I then repeated the walkthrough test at night. The test is meant to measure the camera’s detection range, trigger speed, shutter speed, and flash range. To help evaluate photo quality, I positioned a 3D archery target at about 10 yards. After the test, I looked for blank photos, failures to trigger, blurry images, and overall photo quality.

I’m happy to report that the Reveal Pro 3.0 did quite well — this was to be expected as Tactacam upgraded the image sensor in its new cam. It captured me at all ranges and had only one missed capture. I’ve done this same test on a variety of cameras for the last two years and this is above-average performance. Where the Reveal 3.0 really shines is daytime image quality. To my eye, this camera produces the sharpest, clearest, and most vibrant images of any on the market. At 110 feet (36 yards) the camera captured me near the middle of the frame with no blur.

The new Reveal had no problem capturing the author at 110 feet. Photo by Alex Robinson

Nighttime photos are good too, but not exceptional. That’s a function of the no-glow design. You can see in the photo below that at 60 feet the object (in this case me) is starting to lose detail.

The author conducts the walkthrough test at 60 feet. Photo by Alex Robinson

The camera did fire at 110 feet at night (beyond its advertised range), but I was lost in shadow. The tradeoff is that the camera creates an imperceptible flash at night, compared to low-glow cameras which generate a dull red flash when firing at night.

Still, if long range night photos are important to you, then I suggest going with the low-glow Reveal X 3.0 camera instead, since it has a longer flash range.

Field Performance

The Reveal 3.0 camera delivers excellent image quality. Photo by Alex Robinson

After the walkthrough test, I set up the camera on my hunting lease in Wisconsin. Using a trail cam stand, I aimed it at a field edge that had plenty of fresh deer tracks after a week of rain. Right away I started getting photos. One thing I appreciate about Reveal cameras is that they send images very quickly to the app (when in “instant” mode”). This is nice for setting cameras, so you know exactly what your camera is capturing and that it’s working properly. Later, I typically set cameras to send photos once per day in order to preserve battery life.

Just as in my walkthrough test, the Reveal Pro 3.0 captured excellent daytime images and quality nighttime images.

Nighttime photos were solid but not stellar. See the third buck in the back of the frame? Photo by Alex Robinon

One week of run time is not enough to assess reliability, but I do expect this camera to work without trouble this season and for seasons to come. I’ve run gen 1 and gen 2 Reveal cameras and have had only minor reliability issues over the years. That’s noteworthy. Some cell cams (even the expensive ones) have failed to function after a single season in the field.

One quibble I did have with the Reveal Pro 3.0 is that the on demand video feature was a bit delayed in sending the video to the app. It took about six minutes from the request to the time the video was viewable in the app, even with three bars of service. So yes, it’s video on demand, but you’ll have to exercise some patience when using it.

There was minimal blur on nighttime images. Photo by Alex Robinson

What the Reveal Pro 3.0 Does Best

This camera is easy to use, reliable, and it delivers excellent photos and video. It now has cutting-edge features that make it stand out in the market. I think most remarkably, Reveal has been able to make these upgrades without increasing the price from the old models. These are among the best deals in the trail cam market.

Where the Reveal Pro 3.0 Can Improve

There are other cameras available that produce better nighttime images at long range. But if you hang cameras on scrapes or deer trails, this will be a non-factor. If you mostly position cameras around fields and care about long range night photos, then consider the Reveal X 3.0 with its low-glow IR.

Final Thoughts on the Tactacam Reveal Pro 3.0

Only time will tell if the new Reveal camera will run as reliably as previous Tactacam cameras. Photo by Alex Robinson

I suspect that Tactacam will sell a boatload of these cameras. Right now they are doing limited drops on their website, and there’s some availability with online retailers like Bass Pro. Hopefully there’s consistent availability as the season progresses. I’m going to keep running my Pro 3.0 cameras through the summer and fall and I’ll update this story and our review of the best trail cams after these cameras (and the other new camera models) have had sufficient time in the field. After all, only time will tell if any given trail camera can deliver on its reliability and durability promises.