The Daiwa Tatula CT Baitcaster on Sale at Bass Pro Shops

Get a left-hand retrieve Daiwa Tatula CT for under $150

By Scott Einsmann

Posted on Jul 5, 2024 9:31 AM EDT

The Daiwa Tatula is one of our favorite baitcasting reels and two left-hand retrieve models are on sale for 15% off. You can get the 6:3:1 gear ratio and 8:1:1 gear ratio for $127 during this sale.

