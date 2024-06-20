Gear Fishing Gear

Bass Pro Shops 2024 Summer Sale on Rods, Reels, and Waders

By Ashley Thess

Posted on Jun 20, 2024 7:34 PM EDT

Get outfitted for fishing season for less at the Bass Pro Shops 2024 Summer sale. We found the best deals on rods, reels, and waders.

Bass Pro Shops 2024 Summer Sale Deals

Lew’s Custom XP Baitcast Combo is $50 off

Bass Pro Shops Prodigy Spinning Reel is $20 off

World Wide Sportsman Deceiver LE Complete Fly Outfit is $20 off

Shimano Spheros Spinning Combo is $40 off

White River Fly Shop Prestige Stocking-Foot Chest Waders for Men are 25% off

White River Fly Shop Prestige Stocking-Foot Chest Waders for Ladies are $40 off

White River Fly Shop Classic Fly Reel is $50 off

Bass Pro Shops Extreme Spinning Combo is $20 off

Bass Pro Shops Fish Eagle Casting Rod is $50 off

Bass Pro Shops Fish Eagle Salmon/Steelhead Casting Rod is $30 off

Bass Pro Shops Extreme Baitcast Combo is $30 off

