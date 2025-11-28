The Secret Black Friday Deals No One Is Talking About

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The big retailers are having great sales, but the best deals are often direct from a manufacturer’s site. If you’re into saving money on great products, here are my top picks.
Save 65% on Jackery Solar Generators and Power Stations
Save $1,800 on a HomePower 3600 Plus
Save $1,500 on a HomePower 3000
Save $700 on a Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 Portable Power Station
Save 20 to 40% at Solo Stove
Save $120 on a Summit Fire Pit and Get a Free Gift
Save $70 on a Solo Stove Bonfire
Save $190 on a Pi Dual Fuel Pizza Bundle
Save 60% Site Wide at Anker
Save $70 on a Anker Prime Power Bank
Save $80 on an Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station
Save 20% on Pelican Cases and Coolers
Save 20% on Storm Cases
Save 20% on Coolers
Save 20% on Protector Cases
Save $29 on a 1506 Air Case
Save 20 to 25% on Maven Optics
Save 25% on a CRF.1 Rangefinder
Save 20% on C Series Spotting Scopes
Buy One Get One Half Price at Vivobarefoot
Use code: FEEL50
Best Deals of the Year at Lectric Bikes
Save $514 and get free accessories on a XP4 750 Pine Green eBike
Save 20% Site Wide at Rocky Talkie
Save 20% on a Mountain Radio
RealTruck’s Best Deals of the Year
Save $150 on a RealTruck BAKFlip MX4 (GEN 3) Hard Folding Tonneau Cover
Save 20% on Husky Liners Weatherbeater Floor Liners