Gear Editor: The Black Friday Deals I’m Actually Buying

I test gear for a living, so it takes a really good deal for me to hit the buy button. Well, I’m also a gear addict so if there’s an OK deal on a cool piece of kit I’ll also buy it. This Black Friday there are some particularly good deals on gear that I like. Here’s what I bought today.
Stuff I Bought
25% off a Dewalt Stealthsonic Shop Vac
I needed a quiet shop vac and this is supposed to be the quietest option. When I bought it yesterday it was 20% off, and it’s now discounted even more at 25% off.
Vortex Optics Triumph HD 10×42 Binoculars Are Now Only $75
I got one of these as a gift for someone who is a backyard birder.
Save 20% on a Nitecore EDC37
I couldn’t pass up this deal on an 8,000 lumen beast of a flashlight.
Save $21 on a Pocket Screwdriver, EDC Palm Multitool
I’m late to the Ultem trend, and this screwdriver called to me.
Save 30% on an Anker Prime Power Bank
I’ve been searching for a small power bank that can power my laptop.
Save 24% on a EGO POWER+ Leaf Blower
This was the last season for my loud gas blower.
In My Cart
Save 25% on a CIVIVI Vision FG Pocket Knife
Save 18% on a Knafs Lander 2
Save 56% on a Sauer 100 Classic XT 6.5 Creedmoor