Gear Editor: The Black Friday Deals I’m Actually Buying

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I test gear for a living, so it takes a really good deal for me to hit the buy button. Well, I’m also a gear addict so if there’s an OK deal on a cool piece of kit I’ll also buy it. This Black Friday there are some particularly good deals on gear that I like. Here’s what I bought today.

Stuff I Bought

25% off a Dewalt Stealthsonic Shop Vac

I needed a quiet shop vac and this is supposed to be the quietest option. When I bought it yesterday it was 20% off, and it’s now discounted even more at 25% off.

Vortex Optics Triumph HD 10×42 Binoculars Are Now Only $75

I got one of these as a gift for someone who is a backyard birder.

Save 20% on a Nitecore EDC37

I couldn’t pass up this deal on an 8,000 lumen beast of a flashlight.

Save $21 on a Pocket Screwdriver, EDC Palm Multitool

I’m late to the Ultem trend, and this screwdriver called to me.

Save 30% on an Anker Prime Power Bank

I’ve been searching for a small power bank that can power my laptop.

Save 24% on a EGO POWER+ Leaf Blower

This was the last season for my loud gas blower.

In My Cart

Save 25% on a CIVIVI Vision FG Pocket Knife

Save 18% on a Knafs Lander 2

Save 56% on a Sauer 100 Classic XT 6.5 Creedmoor