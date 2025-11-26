Black Friday Deals on Hunting Dog Gear

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Training a good dog takes patience, work, and, yeah, good gear. These are our favorite deals on training and GPS collars for the off-season and in the field, as well as some home-tracking options for keeping tabs on your bored pup in the offseason. We also have a few picks for making sure your best bud is comfortable, safe, and well fed after the hunt.

Garmin excels at keeping track of your hunting dog, and this collar is one of our favorite dog GPS collars that we tested (and it’s highly rated by hunters, with 4.7 stars on Amazon). Pair it with the Garmin Alpha 200i Tracking Handheld, which is expensive but a gamechanger with its inReach compatibility and generous touchscreen. It’s currently marked down by $250.

Save $100 on a Gunner G1 Kennel

What would you pay to save your dog’s life? That’s the reasoning behind the steep price-tag on this bombproof crate from Gunner, which the company designed to withstand even the nastiest of wrecks. Best case scenario? You never have to test its crash-test rating, and your bird dog rides in style.

Save Up to $27.50 on Gunner Food Crates (and Get a Free Food Scoop)

This overbuilt food crate holds either 30 or 50 pounds of dog food in a pest-proof container. My truck topper lets in road dust and camp mice, but my Gunner food crate lives back there anyway all season because it’s airtight and pest proof. My pup’s dinner stays safe, dry, and easily accessible, even while on the road.

Save $20 When You Buy Two Gunner Dog Bowls with Lids

These tupperware-style dog bowls from Gunner are a lifesaver on the road. Pre-portion kibble for feedings at the gas station or motel room, or seal up undrunk water rather than tossing it so it doesn’t spill.

These necked-down dog dummies from Gunner are designed to deter cigar holds and encourage your pup to pick up birds firmly by the body.

