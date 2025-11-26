Black Friday Deals on Hunting Dog Gear

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Training a good dog takes patience, work, and, yeah, good gear. These are our favorite deals on training and GPS collars for the off-season and in the field, as well as some home-tracking options for keeping tabs on your bored pup in the offseason. We also have a few picks for making sure your best bud is comfortable, safe, and well fed after the hunt.
Save $150 on a Garmin Alpha TT 25 GPS Dog Tracking and Training Collar and $250 on the Garmin Alpha 200i Tracking Handheld with inReach
Garmin excels at keeping track of your hunting dog, and this collar is one of our favorite dog GPS collars that we tested (and it’s highly rated by hunters, with 4.7 stars on Amazon). Pair it with the Garmin Alpha 200i Tracking Handheld, which is expensive but a gamechanger with its inReach compatibility and generous touchscreen. It’s currently marked down by $250.
Save $100 on a Gunner G1 Kennel
Gunner G1 KennelSee it on Gunner.com
What would you pay to save your dog’s life? That’s the reasoning behind the steep price-tag on this bombproof crate from Gunner, which the company designed to withstand even the nastiest of wrecks. Best case scenario? You never have to test its crash-test rating, and your bird dog rides in style.
Save Up to $27.50 on Gunner Food Crates (and Get a Free Food Scoop)
This overbuilt food crate holds either 30 or 50 pounds of dog food in a pest-proof container. My truck topper lets in road dust and camp mice, but my Gunner food crate lives back there anyway all season because it’s airtight and pest proof. My pup’s dinner stays safe, dry, and easily accessible, even while on the road.
Save $20 When You Buy Two Gunner Dog Bowls with Lids
These tupperware-style dog bowls from Gunner are a lifesaver on the road. Pre-portion kibble for feedings at the gas station or motel room, or seal up undrunk water rather than tossing it so it doesn’t spill.
Buy Two $30 Gunner Bumpers, Get One Free
These necked-down dog dummies from Gunner are designed to deter cigar holds and encourage your pup to pick up birds firmly by the body.
More Dog Training Collar Deals
SportDOG Brand SportHunter 825X Electronic Dog Training CollarSee it on Amazon See it at BassPro
- Save $55 on a SportDOG Brand SportHunter 1825X Electronic Dog Training Collar
- Save $40 on a SportDOG Brand SportHunter 825X Electronic Dog Training Collar
- Save $55 on a SportDOG Brand FieldTrainer 425X Electronic Dog Training Collar
- Save $30 on a Garmin BarkLimiter Deluxe Rechargeable Dog Training Collar with Automatic Levels
- Save $36 on a SportDOG Brand NoBark 10 Collar Dog Bark Collar
Dog GPS Tracking Collar Deals
Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Tracker CollarSee it on Amazon
- Save $50 on a Garmin Alpha T 20 GPS Dog Tracking Collar
- Save $50 on a Halo 5 Wireless Dog Fence and GPS Collar. The Halo 4 earned a nod in our test of the best GPS dog collars. Just note that a subscription of at least $10/month is required.
- Save $50 on a Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Tracker Collar, which includes a 12-month membership.
Dog Stands, Blinds, and Vests
- Save $30 on a MOmarsh Final Stand Adjustable Dog Stand
- Save $30 on a MOMarsh Invisi-Lab Dog Blind in the GORE OPTIFADE Waterfowl Marsh camo pattern
- Save $11 on a Northern Flight Renegade Series Hunting Blind for Dogs
- Save $11 on a Northern Flight Renegade ONE Hunting Vest for Dogs
More Good Dog Deals
- Gunner Homestead Dog Beds are 15% off, which saves you $45 on the small bed or $60 on the large.
- Save $5 on a IRIS USA Dog Food Storage Container with Wheels
- Save $14 on a Nylabone Puppy Gift Box, with veterinarian-approved chews