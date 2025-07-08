Top Deals on Coolers for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Summer is heating up, and it’s time to pick up a great cooler for your next long weekend in the outdoors. Here are our top picks for Amazon Prime Day, based on testing and real-world experience. Read my roundup to learn more about the best coolers.
Pelican: Amazing Warranty
- Pelican 65QT Elite Wheeled Cooler is 12% off.
- Pelican 70QT Elite Cooler is 17% off
- Pelican 80QT Elite Wheeled Cooler is 8% off
- Pelican 30QT Elite is on sale for $50 off on Pelican’s website
Yeti: Best-in-Class
- Yeti Roadie 48 is 25% off
- Yeti Tundra 45 is 25% off
- Yeti Tundra 35 is 25% off
- Yeti Hopper Backpack Cooler is 25% off
Igloo: Great Value
- Igloo Trailmate is 34% off
Coleman: Simple & Effective
- Coleman Pro Heavy-Duty 45QT is 25% off