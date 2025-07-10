This Jetboil Stove Prime Day Deal: Save $65

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

We’ve tested JetBoil stoves in all manner of conditions, and one thing is clear: these camping and backpacking stoves boil really fast. Even in bad weather, but especially in the wind. Their excellent MiniMo Stove — small and light enough for backpacking, but chockfull of features — is popular with both first-time backpackers and experienced long-distance trekkers. It’s also a great choice for van lifers looking for a quick way to get their water boiled in the morning for a pour over. Get this Jetboil stove on major sale for Prime Day.

Jetboil MiniMo stove is 40% off for Prime Day

