Wilderness Systems Tarpon 120 Fishing Kayak is $220 Off for Prime Day

Prime Day is a budget-savvy angler’s dream. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your kayak, now’s the time. One of the best deals out there is on the Wilderness Systems Tarpon 120, our top pick for the best overall value in fishing kayaks.
The Tarpon 120 features a long waterline for efficient tracking, yet it’s still easy to maneuver. The cockpit is outfitted with a large bow hatch, a stowbox, and gear tracks on each gunwale—perfect for customizing your setup. But the standout feature is the low-profile, internal-frame seat, which keeps you supported and dry during long days on the water.
At $220 off, this Prime Day deal is hard to beat. If you’ve been waiting to make the leap, this is your sign.
Save 19 percent on the Wilderness Systems Tarpon 120 Kayak.
You can also save big on these other great fishing kayaks for Prime Day.
- Wilderness Systems Pungo 105 Recreational Kayak is $220 off.
Stable, responsive, and perfect for lakes and slow-moving rivers.
- Pelican Catch Mode 110 Premium Angler Kayak is $120 off.
Lightweight and stable with accessory-ready rigging tracks.
- Pelican Sit-on-top Fishing Kayak is $109 off.
A great entry-level kayak for new anglers.
- Save $127 on the Pelican River Gorge 130X Tandem Kayak.
Bring a buddy or some extra gear. This two-person kayak is built for shared adventures.