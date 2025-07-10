Wilderness Systems Tarpon 120 Fishing Kayak is $220 Off for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Prime Day is a budget-savvy angler’s dream. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your kayak, now’s the time. One of the best deals out there is on the Wilderness Systems Tarpon 120, our top pick for the best overall value in fishing kayaks.

The Tarpon 120 features a long waterline for efficient tracking, yet it’s still easy to maneuver. The cockpit is outfitted with a large bow hatch, a stowbox, and gear tracks on each gunwale—perfect for customizing your setup. But the standout feature is the low-profile, internal-frame seat, which keeps you supported and dry during long days on the water.

At $220 off, this Prime Day deal is hard to beat. If you’ve been waiting to make the leap, this is your sign.

Save 19 percent on the Wilderness Systems Tarpon 120 Kayak.

You can also save big on these other great fishing kayaks for Prime Day.