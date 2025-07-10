Wilderness Systems Tarpon 120 Fishing Kayak is $220 Off for Prime Day

OL’s top-value fishing kayak is deeply discounted for Prime Day. This is your chance to score a proven performer at a serious savings
By Alice Jones Webb

Prime Day Deal on Wilderness Sytems Tarpon Fishing Kayaks
Prime Day is a budget-savvy angler’s dream. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your kayak, now’s the time. One of the best deals out there is on the Wilderness Systems Tarpon 120, our top pick for the best overall value in fishing kayaks.

The Tarpon 120 features a long waterline for efficient tracking, yet it’s still easy to maneuver. The cockpit is outfitted with a large bow hatch, a stowbox, and gear tracks on each gunwale—perfect for customizing your setup. But the standout feature is the low-profile, internal-frame seat, which keeps you supported and dry during long days on the water. 

At $220 off, this Prime Day deal is hard to beat. If you’ve been waiting to make the leap, this is your sign. 

Save 19 percent on the Wilderness Systems Tarpon 120 Kayak. 

You can also save big on these other great fishing kayaks for Prime Day.

Alice Jones Webb

Staff Writer

Alice Jones Webb is a staff writer for Outdoor Life, covering everything from breaking news to in-depth gear reviews. She lives in rural North Carolina with her non-hunting husband, a codependent dog, and a well-stocked chest freezer.

