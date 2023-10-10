We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Prime Day has some good deals, but not a lot for people who like hunting and fishing. Cabela’s on the other hand, has some killer deals to help you get ready for deer season, waterfowl hunting, and fall fishing. There are also huge savings on handguns. Here are some great deals on products we recommend.

Get $30 Off the Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera (Two Pack)

The Moultrie Mobile Edge won best app in our cell cam test. It’s an all around great camera that is a good buy with this deal.

If you need a trolling motor, here are three good ones that are on sale. The amount off varies by model but they average around 10 percent off. The best deal is the Ulterra with i-Pilot and down imaging transducer for $315 off .

Avian-X makes some of the best duck decoys and you can get a 12 pack (7 drakes and 5 hens) for $140 during this Cabela’s sale.

Need a spotter? Probably can’t find a better deal than this one on a Razor HD, which is now just $680.

This sale drops the price down to $130, which is just $30 more than the Triumph HDs.

Handguns for Concealed Carry

Save $180 on a Kimber R7 Mako Optics Ready

Save $100 on a Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus Without Thumb Safety

Save $60 on a Glock 19 Gen5

Save $20 on a Ruger LCP MAX

Save $61 on a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield Plus Performance Center with Crimson Trace Red Dot

Full-Sized Handguns

Save $226 on a CZ 75 Shadow II DA/SA Optics-Ready

Save $50 on a Canik TP9SFX with Full Accessory Pack

Save $100 on a CZ P-09