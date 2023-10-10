Today’s Best Deals at Cabela’s
Deals on hunting and fishing gear at Cabela's
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Prime Day has some good deals, but not a lot for people who like hunting and fishing. Cabela’s on the other hand, has some killer deals to help you get ready for deer season, waterfowl hunting, and fall fishing. There are also huge savings on handguns. Here are some great deals on products we recommend.
Get $30 Off the Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera (Two Pack)
The Moultrie Mobile Edge won best app in our cell cam test. It’s an all around great camera that is a good buy with this deal.
MINN KOTA ULTERRA, ULTREX, and TERROVA
If you need a trolling motor, here are three good ones that are on sale. The amount off varies by model but they average around 10 percent off. The best deal is the Ulterra with i-Pilot and down imaging transducer for $315 off .
Save $40 on the Avian-X TopFlight Mallard Duck Decoy Outfitter Pack
Avian-X makes some of the best duck decoys and you can get a 12 pack (7 drakes and 5 hens) for $140 during this Cabela’s sale.
Save $620 on a Vortex Razor HD 16-48×65 Angled Spotting Scope
Need a spotter? Probably can’t find a better deal than this one on a Razor HD, which is now just $680.
Save $90 on Vortex Diamondback Binoculars
This sale drops the price down to $130, which is just $30 more than the Triumph HDs.
Handguns for Concealed Carry
Save $180 on a Kimber R7 Mako Optics Ready
Save $100 on a Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus Without Thumb Safety
Save $60 on a Glock 19 Gen5
Save $20 on a Ruger LCP MAX
Save $61 on a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield Plus Performance Center with Crimson Trace Red Dot
Check out our full review of the best handguns for concealed carry for more help on choosing your next pistol.
Full-Sized Handguns
Save $226 on a CZ 75 Shadow II DA/SA Optics-Ready
Save $50 on a Canik TP9SFX with Full Accessory Pack
Save $100 on a CZ P-09