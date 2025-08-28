The 40 Best Labor Day Gun Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the On The Gun Newsletter The latest for gun hunters and competitive shooters. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Labor day is the unofficial kickoff to fall and hunting season, so we’ve done the legwork to find the best holiday deals on hunting rifles, shotguns, handguns, and carbines. There’s no better time than now to get geared up with a new gun for the fall, and you might be able to save hundreds of dollars on that rifle you’ve been eyeballing for months or years.

Hunting Rifles

Shotguns

Handguns

Carbines and AR’s