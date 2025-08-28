The 40 Best Labor Day Gun Deals

Here are our favorite hand-picked gun deals that you can snag, just in time to kick off hunting season

By Tyler Freel

Published

Labor day is the unofficial kickoff to fall and hunting season, so we’ve done the legwork to find the best holiday deals on hunting rifles, shotguns, handguns, and carbines. There’s no better time than now to get geared up with a new gun for the fall, and you might be able to save hundreds of dollars on that rifle you’ve been eyeballing for months or years.

Hunting Rifles

Shotguns

Handguns

Carbines and AR’s

Tyler Freel

Staff Writer

Tyler Freel is a Staff Writer for Outdoor Life. He lives in Fairbanks, Alaska and has been covering a variety of topics for OL for more than a decade. From backpack sheep hunting adventure stories to DIY tips to gear and gun reviews, he covers it all with a perspective that’s based in experience.

