The 40 Best Labor Day Gun Deals

Labor day is the unofficial kickoff to fall and hunting season, so we’ve done the legwork to find the best holiday deals on hunting rifles, shotguns, handguns, and carbines. There’s no better time than now to get geared up with a new gun for the fall, and you might be able to save hundreds of dollars on that rifle you’ve been eyeballing for months or years.
Hunting Rifles
- Marlin 1895 SBL .45/70: $1,500 ($500 off)
- Tikka T3X Laminate/SS: $889 ($390 off)
- Browning X-Bolt Mountain Pro 6.5 PRC: $1,979 ($671 off)
- CZ600 Alpha .308 BBL: $430 ($180 off)
- Ruger American Ranch (Gen 1) .450 Bushmaster: $400 ($175 off)
- Ruger American Predator (Gen 1) 6.5 CM: $335 ($143 off)
- Savage 110 Trail Hunter Lite 6.5 CM: $470 ($230 off)
- Mossberg Patriot Predator 7mm PRC: $330 ($145 off)
- Springfield Armory 2020 Waypoint 6mm CM: $1,900 ($475 off)
- Ruger Hawkeye Hunter SS/Walnut 7mm PRC: $762 ($327 off)
- Ruger Hawkeye Alaskan .300 Win. Mag.: $880 ($375 off)
- Ruger 10/22 Hardwood Stock: $220 ($180 off)
- Hammerli Force B1 straight-pull .22 LR: $350 ($350 off)
- Marlin 1894 Trapper .44 Mag: $1,200 ($300 off)
- Henry Steel Side-Gate Lever-Action .360 Buckhammer: $853 ($235 off)
Shotguns
- Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol LE Version: $1,000 ($300 off)
- Browning Maxus II: $1,834 ($206 off)
- Mossberg SA-28 28 Ga. Semi-Auto: $432 ($187 off)
- Winchester SX4 Waterfowl Hunter: $958 ($141 off)
- Dickinson Arms Commando 12: $99 ($140 off)
- JTS Semi-auto/Pump Hybrid 12 Ga: $130 ($370 off)
- G-Force GF5 Filthy Pheasant Over/Under: $300 ($200 off)
- Browning A5 Wicked Wing Semi-Auto: $1,658 ($382 off)
Handguns
- Springfield Prodigy 5-inch Coyote Brown: $1,100 ($500 off)
- Walther WMP 22 Mag Semi-Auto: $300 ($300 off)
- Ruger LCP .380 ACP (6-round): $170 ($130 off)
- Smith & Wesson 686 Stainless .357 Magnum: $670 ($430 off)
- Glock 19x MOS 9mm: $550 ($240 off)
- Ruger Mark IV 22/45 Threaded, .22 LR: $330 ($120 off)
- Rock Island Armory Ultra FS .45 1911: $450 ($250 off)
- Heritage Rough Rider 6-shot 22 LR: $110 ($40 off)
- Taurus 1911 Commander .45 ACP: $400 ($300 off)
- PSA Dagger Full-Size with ECC DR optic cut, threaded barrel, 9mm: $250 ($120 off)
- Ruger 57 5.7x28mm Pistol: $430 ($170 off)
Carbines and AR’s
- Sig Sauer Rattler 5.56 package w/Eotech HWS and brace: $2,500 ($700 off)
- PSA Blem PA-15 AR-15 16-inch 5.56 Carbine: $470 ($330 off)
- Keltec Sub2000 Gen 3 9mm Carbine: $329 ($170 off)
- Ruger PC Carbine 9mm: $558 ($212 off)
- Ruger AR-556 MPR in .223 Wylde: $1,120 ($480 off)
- PSA Sabre 10 20-inch AR-10 .308 Bundle (Includes 3 mags, bipod, carry case, and quad rail): $1,500