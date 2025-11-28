The Best Black Friday Deals at Guns.com

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The Guns.com website runs a lot of great deals throughout the year, but none are quite as hot as this massive Black Friday event. The site is running deep discounts on guns, ammo, optics and more. I scoured the Guns.com pages to find the deals that I thought were the most worthwhile. Here are my top picks.
Optics
- Save $120 on a Holosun HS503 red dot
- Save $92 on a Holosun 407 red dot
- Save $70 on a Eotech Vudu LPVO
- Save $44 on a Eotech holographic sight
- Save $38 on a Sig Sauer Tango LPVO
Guns
- Save $350 on a Sig Sauer P365 XL Spectre handgun
- Save $220 on a Ruger 57 handgun
- Save $200 on a Walther P22 Target handgun
- Save $189 on a Giray G-40 tactical shotgun
- Save $160 on a Dickison Arms handgun
- Save $118 on a S&W M&P Shield X handgun
- Save $50 on a Smith & Wesson PERFORMANCE CENTER SHIELD X CARRY COMP
Ammo
- Save $150 on AR ammo (300 rounds) and accessory package
- Save $70 on AR ammo and accessory package
- Save $64 on BPS ammo stocking stuff pack
- Save $60 on a case of Magtech 9mm ammo
- Save $60 on Fiocchi .223 ammo
- Save $22 on Winchester 9mm target ammo