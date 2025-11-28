Black Friday Gun Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Hunting seasons may be coming to a close and for those of you in wintery climes it might be a while before range day becomes fun again. But that’s no reason not to treat yourself to a fun new firearm (or two). I’m always on the lookout for a good bargain, and these are some of the Black Friday deals that caught my eye.

For a turnkey hunting rig, this Browning AB3 and Leupold VX Freedom can’t be beat. When I checked it out, it was available in 6.5 Creedmoor, .308 Winchester, .270 Winchester, .30/06, and .300 Winchester Magnum — so there’s something for everyone, whether you chase deer, elk, or bigger stuff.

If you don’t have a Colt Anaconda already I’m not sure we can be friends. This iconic wheelgun is one of the coolest blasters out there. Soft-recoiling .44 Special target loads are the ticket when shooting high volume.

The second generation of the Ruger American Rifle builds on the value its predecessor was known for, but incorporates many upgrades to the feature set and ergonomics. Paired with the Vortex Crossfire II, this is a heck of a hunting rig.

This is another drool-worthy six-shooter to consider. For all around utility this six-inch stainless S&W is about as good as it gets. Hunting, personal protection, plinking — the Model 686 does it all.

The base model Ruger 10/22 is already a heck of a bargain, but having one come with a 3-9×40 scope mounted at this price just screams perfect first gun. There’s also no quicker way to deal with those pesky squirrels raiding your bird feeder.

This might be the steal of the season. The FN15 DMR is a super capable 18-inch .223/5.56 NATO, and this one has the added appeal of a sexy tungsten gray finish.

The new generation of Savage Axis rifles, the Gen II, arrived about a year ago. It has a bunch of upgrades over the first generation and for the price you won’t find a better deal than this.