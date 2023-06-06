When Corinea Stanhope and her grandfather Bob set up a trail camera near a deer carcass two minutes from Stanhope’s home in Powell River, British Columbia, they hoped to see some interesting wildlife feeding on it. First came a bobcat. Then, to their surprise, came two half-naked figures with matted black hair that looked a lot like witches. The trail camera photos show the two standing over the deer carcass, picking at the flesh, and even raising a hoof to one of their mouths.

The internet can’t decide if these images are real or staged. Social media commenters mostly attribute the behavior to a local bone-obsessed cult, a variety of demons, or just two pranksters with black wigs and a major commitment to their craft.

Some members of the public are skeptical about the images, while other identify the figures as modern witches. via Facebook

“Me and my grandpa put up a trail camera to see if we could see animals and we got a bobcat [on camera], which was pretty cool,” Stanhope told a reporter. “I came the next day and grandpa said he’d got naked people on the camera and I said, ‘No you didn’t … bullshit.’ So he showed me.”

In the photos, one of the two figures is wearing just a loincloth while the other wears pants and boots. Both appear to be topless. Their faces are concealed by curtains of matted black hair. Stanhope is pretty sure they’re wearing wigs with curly blond hair underneath.

And because she works as a nurse, Stanhope was extra grossed out by the idea of someone bringing a rotting deer hoof to their mouth.

“I don’t know if she was kissing it, smelling or eating it but to touch a decaying carcass like that makes me feel sick. The amount of bacteria that must have been on there…” she said. “Maybe they were paying their respects but they were naked … I don’t know what the heck was up with that. It really freaked us out, it’s not something you see every day. They came ten minutes after sunset. They looked disheveled.”

One of the figures raises one of the deer’s hooves to their mouth. via Facebook

Stanhope keeps horses on her property, and she recalled multiple instances where the horses would get nervous and standoffish in the area near the carcass. While she always disregarded their behavior as typical spooking, she now wonders if the horses were aware of something that she wasn’t.

Regardless of what’s actually going on here, one thing is for sure: this isn’t the first time a trail camera has caught creepy behavior. There’s a longstanding tradition of pranking buddies with bad Halloween costumes, creepy dolls, and terrifying clowns. There are also enough off-the-wall communes, cults, and modern-day witches out there to make you wonder.