Everything That’s Wrong With the “Jaws” Fight Scene

I’m not going to lie. This is a difficult column to write. It makes me feel like a low-level mobster snitching on the boss I’ve trusted for years. The movie “Jaws,” after all, played a huge part in shaping me as an angler. As a kid (probably too young to be watching the movie), “Jaws” planted the notion that there were bigger, badder fish out there to catch than the bluegills, bass, and stocked trout I knew well.

Captain Quint was my idol. In fact, he still is. I understand that everything wrong with the rod-and-reel battle scene in the film was a fault of the crew and prop stylists. Still, older me cringes a bit every time I re-watch the movie and get to that scene.

For many years of my life, shark fishing was something I was passionate about. In the Northeast where I live, that meant making big offshore runs in the summer looking for mako sharks, but also tussling with hundreds of less desirable species like blue sharks and brown sharks along the way. The truth is shark fishing is boring as hell unless you have one on the line. It’s the equivalent of watching bobbers for hours and hours on a grand scale with a much heftier fuel bill. But the odds of us landing a 25-foot great white on any of our modern gear was slim.

As for Quint, he wouldn’t have stood a chance. Here’s why.

Heavy Hitter?

Quint went after the legendary shark with a fiberglass Fenwick offshore rod featuring roller guides. Frankly, this piece of kit was on point. During the 1970s, the rod would have been top of the line, and anglers of that era frequently used similar rods for huge sharks, marlin, and giant bluefin tuna. The reel, however, is a different story.

The Penn 16/0 Senator bolted to that Fenwick is iconic but for all the wrong reasons. It was the largest Senator model ever made and nearly the size of a paint can. No doubt, to a prop stylist, this would have seemed like the perfect reel to battle an abnormally large shark.

But the truth is that the 16/0 was ultimately a flop. It was so wide and heavy that during fights with huge fish it was known to twist in the reel seat, throwing the entire outfit off balance. Furthermore, under the pressure of a giant marlin or tuna, that extra-wide spool was known to flex slightly, putting extra strain on the gears that would lead to a multitude of problems. So, while the 16/0 looks the part, the odds of it surviving a fight with a 25-foot white were not great.

One-Rod Pony

I’ve never been on a shark trip where only one rod is deployed. This may add drama to the film, but it wouldn’t have gotten a shark on the line faster. Normally, you’d deploy at least three rods to cover your chum slick. As the chum moves away from the boat it descends, so the furthest rod would hold the deepest bait. You keep it at the desired depth via a balloon or foam float on the line. The middle bait would be suspended shallower and the one directly behind the boat would sit just out of sight to tempt sharks that follow their noses right to the chum source.

But Quint only fished one rod with no float, and it appeared to be sent straight down off the stern. To make matters worse, in the chumming scenes the water is flat calm — terrible for creating a slick. You need wind or current to create a drift so your chum slick can go for miles. Without a drift, you’re just marinating in your chum.

Bend the Rules

The next time you watch “Jaws,” pay attention to Quint’s rod during the famous showdown. It barely bends. Although that Fenwick would be considered a true “broomstick,” it would still flex damn near to the butt with a 25-foot shark on the other end. Hell, it might even snap. But throughout most of the fight the rod is slightly curved or straight as an arrow.

The heaviest bend would have come immediately after the hook set, which never occurs (maybe Quint liked circle hooks).

And those subtle clicks as the shark nibbles before ripping off line? Super dramatic. Gets the heart pounding. It would never happen, though. Sharks aren’t little channel catfish mouthing a hot dog chunk before committing. They take it and go.

The Piano Man

Perhaps the most glaring mistake in Quint’s fishing program is also the easiest to miss. Had you watched this deleted scene, it may have been more obvious, but short of that, the only time you hear reference to piano wire is right after the shark breaks off.

Quint’s bite protection of choice was piano wire #12. I actually love this, because it bolsters Quint’s badass reputation as a pioneer shark angler. The tackle shop doesn’t have what he needs. They’re not on his level, so off to the music shop he goes. There’s just one problem.

This gauge of piano wire is single-strand and pretty thin. Piano wire is also softer than hard steel single-strand used for bite leaders. So, while the whole thing sounds cool and romantic, it’s questionable whether that piano wire would have survived a bluefish let alone a great white.

This might explain why when Hooper clips a rope to the swivel joining the main line and leader — another bonehead move — it parts instantly.

But, at least the scene is over.