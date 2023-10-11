We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

We found the best Amazon 2023 October Prime Day hiking and camp shoe deals. Today is the last day to save on outdoor footwear. Some of the best hiking sandals are on sale like the Teva Hurricane and Keen Newport. Boots, camp shoes, and hiking shoes are also discounted.

Amazon 2023 October Prime Day Hiking and Camp Shoe Deals

Hiking Sandals

Teva Women’s Hurricane 4 Sport Sandal is up to 38% off

These have a roomy fit with plenty of toe splay and I love the lightweight feel when scrambling over rocks or trudging through deep sand. I backpack with these frequently in wet or sandy conditions, even 12 miles in a day. That’s why they won best overall in our test of The Best Hiking Sandals.

Teva Women’s Original Universal Sandal is 9% off

Keen Women’s Whisper Closed Toe Sport Sandals are 20% off

Teva Men’s M Katavi 2 Sport Sandal is 30% off

Keen Men’s Newport Closed Toe Leather Sandals are 29% off

The wide fit with a generous toe box also aids in stability. A cushioned midsole provides light arch support, and the fit is adjustable with a drawcord that you can tuck into the laces to keep out of the way. These won the best closed-toe award in our hiking sandals test. The rubber protects your toes from underwater rocks, roots, and more.

Keen Unisex-Child Seacamp 2 CNX Closed Toe Sandals are 25% off

Hiking Shoes

Columbia Men’s Plateau Hiking Shoe is 27% off

Columbia Men’s Peakfreak II Outdry Hiking Shoe is 35% off

Keen Men’s Steens Vent Low Height Breathable Hiking Shoes are up to 42% off

Camp Shoes

Chaco Women’s Ramble Puff Ankle Boot is 48% off

Sanuk Women’s Donna Hemp are 55% off

Boots

Muck Arctic Adventure Tall Rubber Women’s Winter Boots are 50% off

Keen Men’s Circadia Mid Height Comfortable Waterproof Hiking Boots are 35% off