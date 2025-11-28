12 Best Black Friday Flashlight Deals: Including $60 off a 7,000 Lumen Light

Save on flashlights from Olight, Nitecore, Acebeam, and Coast

By Scott Einsmann

Published

We tested the Olight Arkfeld Pro.
Scott Einsmann

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Get more lumens for less money this Black Friday. I found the best deals on some of my favorite flashlights that range from incredibly bright search lights to s-tier EDC options.

The Best Black Friday Deals on Flashlights

Save 30% on a OLIGHT Marauder Mini — 7,000 lumens

Save 20% on a Nitecore EDC23

Save 30% on an OLIGHT Arkfeld Ultra

Save 33% on a Nitecore EDC27

Save 20% on a Nitecore P10i

Save 30% on an OLIGHT Arkfeld Pro

Save 30% on an OLIGHT Baton4 

Save 49% on a Coast Slayer

Save 20% on a OLIGHT Oclip Pro

Save 15% on a LOOP GEAR SK05 PRO

Save 15% on a ACEBEAM Pokelit AA

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards