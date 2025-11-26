It’s Practical, It’s Fun, and It’s 54% Off During Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Not all tools need to be 100 percent practical. Sometimes it’s ok to splurge on gear that’s purely fun — especially when that gear is 54% off for Black Friday.

Save 54% on a WATL Competition Thrower — It’s Now $23

At first glance, the World Axe Throwing League Competition Thrower looks pretty much like a run-of-the-mill hatchet. It has a classic hatchet head shape, and the 16-inch handle makes it look normal, but a closer look reveals some design elements that set it apart. Most importantly, the blade has been thinned out, and the cheek blended back to make for much easier sticks over a regular hatchet.

Secondly, the handle has been cut straight with no swell or curve at the bottom. This helps the Competition Thrower leave your hand smoothly with no potential for hang ups. This hatchet was very popular among the testers and all agreed it was easy to throw and get consistent sticks in the target. If you’re looking to get into competition throwing and don’t want to break the bank, you can’t go wrong with the WATL Competition Thrower. — Drew Conover

