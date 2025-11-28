Black Friday Deals on Ridge Wallets

Save more than 30% on a Ridge Wallet

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Ridge Wallet Black Friday

The Ridge Wallet started the minimalist wallet trend and you can save on these awesome wallets with these Black Friday deals.

Save on Ridge Wallets During Black Friday

Save 16% on a Forest Green Ridge Wallet

Save 34% on a Carbon Fiber Ridge Wallet

Save 27% on an Apline Blue Ridge Wallet

Save 20% on a Gunmetal Ridge Wallet

More Deals on Wallets

Save 21% on a PROOF Wallet 

Save 50% on a Columbia leather wallet

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

