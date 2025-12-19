The 12 Best Optics We Tested This Year

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Optics testing is serious business at Outdoor Life. An experienced team of testers performs lowlight, resolution, and tracking evaluations followed by hours of hands-on use. Here are the top performing riflescopes, thermal optics, binoculars, spotting scopes, and red dots from our annual optics tests. These selections are part of our larger Field Tested Program, which highlights the best gear from 2025.

The Real Grit is our retail partner for the 2025 Field Tested Awards. Buying through the links provided helps support Outdoor Life.

Key Features

30mm tube

Multiple illumination/reticle choices

Side parallax from 50 yards to infinity

Locking turrets minimize inadvertent movement

Elegant push-button illumination

Tool-less turret removal

On its surface, the Gen2 version of Leupold’s classic hunting scope, the VX-5HD, basically has cool tool-less turrets and some upgraded coatings. It’s what you can’t see in this scope that makes it one of the most reliable hunting scopes of the year and a worthy heir to Leupold’s original VX-3 line: honest hunting scopes in a bunch of configurations and reticle choices.

The Gen2 model was released last month, and follows the release of Gen2 turrets on the upgraded VX-6HD earlier in the year. Optically, there’s not a whole lot of updates. Leupold highlights its “Professional-Grade Optical System” which includes very good glass and coatings optimized to resist scratching and to temper glare, but you won’t see a major improvement on the very good Gen1 VX-5HD.

The new SpeedSet tool-less elevation dial is the most apparent upgrade in the Gen2 line. This is a cool and useful system. Just release a locking lever with your fingertips, lift up the closure, and the whole turret pulls off, simplifying re-zeroing in the field and making turret changes fast and easy. The value proposition of the system is with Leupold’s CDS custom dial system. Order a custom dial for different rifles or bullet weights and swap the turrets in seconds.

But what made the VX-5HD Gen2 the consensus pick for our Editor’s Choice award is what you can’t see. Leupold has invested heavily in its turret erector system, which includes the springs that keep the internal reticle tube aligned, the gears that move the erector tube with precision, and even the industrial lubricants that keep the whole works moving click after click and year after year. The guts of the VX-5HD Gen2 are very similar to those of Leupold’s Mark 5HD line, used for precision target shooting and military sniping.

From a users’ standpoint, the scope simply works. It has ample mounting dimensions along its 30mm tube to fit a wide range of receivers. Its controls turn easily but precisely. And its eyebox is forgiving, meaning that shooters don’t have to be perfectly aligned with the exit pupil to see the entire field of view.

The VX-5HD Gen2 line has one design element that holds it back from being an even better scope. The SpeedSet turret system is limited to two revolutions of elevation. That’s plenty for most hunting situations, yet not enough for long range target shooting beyond 1,000 yards. Because the elevation dial has only 38 MOA of travel, but the scope has 85 MOA of total internal adjustment, users aren’t able to utilize most of the adjustment range.

On the positive side, though, the system ensures the erector system stays in the middle of the adjustment range, which adds to overall accuracy and precision.

​We also note fairly limited reticle choices in the second-plane system. Our test sample came with the versatile FireDot duplex. The VX-5HD Gen2 is also available in TMOA, FireDot Twilight Hunter, Wind-Plex, and HTMR-MIL reticles, most of which are variations on the traditional plex style.

​These reticles limit holdover options, though once users get accustomed to dialing their drop, elevation references aren’t as important as they might be on a scope with standard turret demarcations.

​We love the 8-step push-button illumination module, and the 50-yards-to-infinity side focus turns with smooth precision. Lastly, the VX-5HD Gen2 is among the lightest hunting scopes in our test, making it a boon companion to just about any mountain rifle. The redesigned scope is also durable enough for just about any hunting rig. At prices ranging from $1,500 to $2,000, depending on model, it’s a pricey scope. But as Mark Copenhaver, tester and notorious skinflint, noted, “If I was buying any of the scopes in this year’s test, this is the one I would buy.”

Key Features

30mm tube

MOA-based BDC reticle

Exposed elevation turret, capped windage turret

50-yards-to-infinity side focus

Throw lever

In Outdoor Life’s extensive optics testing, some test teams quibble over which products to bestow with our Great Buy award as the leading bargain in the category. This year there was no quibbling. At under $200, this do-everything, fuss-free scope was our consensus pick for our Great Buy, and it nearly won the overall Editor’s Choice, to boot.

​For the price of premium scope rings, you get an non-illuminated scope with exposed turrets that turn with more tactility and precision than we expected, a useful hash-style second-plane reticle, and side focus from 50 yards to infinity. You get handy lay-flat caps that stay out of the way when you’re shooting but are ready to protect your glass when you’re not. You get Sig’s excellent lifetime transferable warranty . You even get a serviceable cantilevered unimount as part of the bargain.

​Of course, for $200 there are things you don’t get. There’s no illumination. The TANGO-SPR has dark and glinty Chinese glass, and the field of view is extremely narrow. The turrets move with sharp, wincing clicks.

​But those turrets track just fine. We mounted our test sample on a 6mm Creedmoor chassis rifle and ran a PRS-style steel course from 100 yards out to 800 yards both by dialing elevation and windage dope and holding in the reticle. Both turret and reticle references are true to MOA values. How many $200 scopes can achieve that range, then come back to 100 yards and hold their zero? The TANGO-SPR even has a zero stop, which is unheard of at this price.

​“This scope was very easy to zero, and having parallax control on a $200 scope is nice,” noted tester Todd Netto. “It even comes with a rail. It’s solid for the price. You won’t confuse its image or its handling with a $2,000 scope, but impressive performance for a price-point rifle scope.”

​We’d rather have a capped or locking elevation turret for hunting purposes, but the turrets, tuned to ¼ MOA click values, have clear indexing and aren’t prone to turning easily. We did experience what we’ve come to call a “stingy” eyebox, meaning that shooters had to keep both their eye relief and their head aligned with the narrow exit pupil in order to see the entire field of view. Move your head, even a little bit, and the scope blacks out.

​But those are minor quibbles in the face of what is an almost incomprehensible value. How Sig can manage to deliver such a serviceable, competent, and durable scope for $200, covered by Sig’s full warranty, is remarkable, and should put other brands on notice.

The 2 Best Rifle Scopes for Hunting (Budget and Premium)

Key Features

30mm tube

Open-barrel, dual-hinge design

Right-barrel diopter

Oversized focus wheel

¼-20 tripod adapter

Magnesium housing

Lifetime transferable warranty

A year after Zeiss introduced its SFL binocular in 8×40 and 10×40 versions, the German brand has achieved a pinnacle accomplishment with 10×50 and 12×50 models in the line, delivering 50mm performance in a 42mm-sized chassis.

The result is a powerful, bright, and extremely well-balanced binocular that is optimized for hunters and birders who value walk-about size and weight but want a little more optical horsepower than a standard 10×42.

The combination of excellent glass, a responsive and tactile focus wheel, excellent ergonomics, and what we consider a fair price for a premium optic earned the Zeiss SFL our consensus pick for Editor’s Choice as the top binocular of 2025. While the award goes to the 10×50 SFL, Zeiss’s 12×50 SFL accrued nearly the same score.

Both binoculars achieve their compact frame and relatively light weight through a redesigned optical prescription that uses thinner, lighter lenses stacked relatively close together in the magnesium chassis. The result is a 6.3-inch binocular that weighs just under 31 ounces. Those dimensions are standard for 10×42 binoculars, but the Zeiss models give users 18 percent more magnification (in the 12x version) and a significantly larger exit pupil in both versions, delivering more light to users’ eyes and contributing to overall image brightness compared to 10×42 binoculars. The 50mm objective lens, with 42 percent more surface area than a 42mm, is similarly capable of delivering significantly more light to the eye.

Manufactured in Japan, the Zeiss’s glass is excellent, with no observed edge distortion or flaring, and testers noted the vivid color rendition and remarkable image brightness.

“A do-it-all, take-it-anywhere piece of gear for hunters, wildlife watchers, spectators, etc.,” noted tester Luke Coccoli.

And tester Ky Idler, who noted some stickiness in one eye cup and some tooling marks in the interior of one barrel, said “The glass is clear. I would not be afraid to glass with this for hours. Zeiss nailed it.”

The open-barrel build and light weight enables one-hand operation, and the balance is excellent, settling in both hands without feeling forward heavy. The fast-focus wheel is especially useful, even under gloved fingers. In fact the SFL naming convention comes from Zeiss’s term for this control: the very Germanic SmartFocus Concept. The oversized focus wheel turns from close focus of 6 feet to infinity in just 1.4 turns of the wheel.

The rest of the unit has the features you’d expect: a good tripod mount on the front hinge, right-barrel diopter control, and three-position eyecups. The SFL is covered by a transferable warranty .

Of the two units we tested, I prefer the 10×50. The wider field of view makes images seem more panoramic, and the 12×50 version has just a little hand-shake unless I lock my elbows in. But for users who stabilize their binos on a tripod or other support, the 12×50 offers just a little bit more reach with the same vibrant, bright image.

​With the addition of the 50mm models, Zeiss’s SFL line now includes an 8×30, 10×30, 8×40, 10×40, 8×50, 10×50, and 12×50.

The 10×50 and 12×50 SFL models retail for $1,799 and $1,999, respectively. It’s an investment, for sure, but we think between the optical performance, ergonomics, and disruptive design, the Zeiss SFL is an heirloom-grade binocular that will produce years of satisfying viewing.

Great Buy Thermal Scope: Athlon Cronus ATS Pro 25P-250

Photo by Scott Einsmann Buy at The Real Grit Pros For around $700, a bargain

9-hour run time with internal and external batteries

Includes single-point QD rail mount

Single-button and rotary selector operation

At 8 inches, perfect for carbines

Easy to zero and calibrate Cons Power/selector button is finicky

Battery cap hard to keep closed

Underwhelming clarity

Clunky mobile app

Let’s start with what this entry-level thermal isn’t. It isn’t very clear or very sharp. It isn’t going to allow you to shoot out to 500 yards, or even past 250 yards. It isn’t going to win any hunting competitions or design awards. It feels a little flimsy.

But it is one of the best bargains in the thermal market, and is fully capable of getting you on coyotes and pigs out to near 200 yards. It will easily capture video and photos and transmit them to your phone. It comes with a solid rail mount. It’s easy to operate. And it gives hunters an opportunity to dip their toe in the thermal category without taking out a second mortgage.

Given the astonishing capabilities – and prices – of its competition, we had low expectations of the Athlon. The ATS Pro’s 256-microbolometer sensor is among the lowest-resolution cores in our test. To put that in context, the 1280-microbolometer sensor of AGM’s Adder has five times more resolution. It’s also 12 times more expensive.

The Athlon Cronus ATS Pro being tested on the range. Photo by Scott Einsmann

The $600 entry point for the Athlon Cronus ATS Pro 25P-250, combined with its decent performance, is what makes it so appealing, and what earned it our Great Buy award for the highest Price/Value score in the group.

If you want a bit more resolution, consider Athlon’s Cronus ATS Pro 35P-400, with a 400×300-pixel core. That unit will cost you about $1,000; in our view the increased performance doesn’t quite justify the upcharge.

The 25P-250 Cronus isn’t racing for the bottom. Its one-button and rotary selector operating system is fast and intuitive. Double-tap the power button to reveal the menu, use a rotary collar inside the eyepiece to navigate its options, then hit the power button to make selections. The scope has 10 selectable reticles, five based on MOA and five based on MIL dimensions adjustments, and seven color palettes. While the Athlon doesn’t exactly have a ballistic calculator, it does have the ability to customize reticles to various holdover values at specific distances.

Athlon’s mobile app is a little clunky — among its other shortcomings, it only works in horizontal mode — but the photo and video transfer is easy.

The single-point rail mount is decent, and makes for fast mounting, but it’s not a precision attachment. We also had fits keeping the battery cap attached. That’s a small quibble, but a meaningful shortcoming since it reduces operating time. And we worried that the plasticky build might not be up to the sort of bump-and-grind abuse thermal hunters routinely demonstrate.

But those are speculative fears. What we determined in testing is that this is a thermal that’s absolutely worth the money.

Thermal Sensor 256×192 Display 1024×768 OLED Pixel Pitch 12-micrometer Sensor Sensitivity <30mK Magnification 3.6-14.4x Power 1 internal battery, 2 rechargeable 18500 batteries Reticles 10 reticles, 7 color palettes, pre-set holdover values Price $750

Best Thermal Monocular: Nocpix Vista H50R Thermal Monocular

Photo by Scott Einsmann Buy at The Real Grit Pros Communicates with other Nocpix devices through N-Link connection

Extremely high-def display Image-stabilization feature calms images

Sensitive and powerful laser rangefinder

5-plus hour run time Cons Images are heavily filtered

Viewing display is like looking down a narrow tube Key Features 640×512 thermal sensor

2560×2560 AMOLED display

12-micrometer pixel pitch

<15mK sensor sensitivity

60Hz frame rate

4x base magnification

2,400-yard detection range

1,200-yard thru-lens laser rangefinder

64GB on-board image storage

Price: $3,999

One of the surprises of the test was the overall satisfying performance of this sharp, bright, and reasonably priced 640-class monocular from what can best be called a new heritage brand (more on this below). The Vista H50R sits in the upper middle of the Vista family, sporting a very useful laser rangefinder and 50mm germanium objective lens but powered by a fairly standard 640×512 thermal sensor. Nocpix’s flagship Vista S50R contains the brand’s new and powerful 1280×1040 sensor but costs around $5,200.

Photo by Scott Einsmann

The Vista H50R, with a 4x base magnification and 10-times zoom to 40x, surged to the front of the test lineup by doing a number of things extremely well, from precise ranging with its through-the-lens laser rangefinder, which keeps its form factor streamlined, to its easy connectivity to the very good Nocpix mobile app, to its easy-to-navigate menu.

A noteworthy detail is its vivid, high-resolution display, one of the best in the test. It’s a 2560×2560-pixel AMOLED display with industry-standard 12-micrometer pixel pitch, and its <15 mK NETD (that stands for Noise Equivalent Temperature Difference) is among the lowest in the test. A lower NETD value generally indicates that the device can detect smaller temperature variations, resulting in a clearer and more detailed image.

Nocpix Vista Monocular

The reason we described Nocpix as a “new heritage brand” in the intro is that it’s a new brand from Texas-based InfiRay Outdoor, which has been around the thermal business for years and whose former distributor, Yantai iRay Technology Co., is prohibited from doing business in the U.S.

This year Nocpix is pioneering a new device-to-device communication system, called N-Link, which operates like Sig’s BDX system, using wireless Bluetooth to transmit data from one device to another. In the case of the Vista monoculars, the rangefinder distance and any ballistics-adjusted aiming solution can be sent to a shooter with an N-Link-enabled scope. It’s an extremely handy system for a spotter-shooter team to reduce movement and confusion and become more effective night hunters.

The team also lauded Nocpix’s extremely readable, user-friendly manual, simple button and menu navigation, and in-hand balance. But it’s the image and display that elevated this monocular to our Editor’s Choice, though some testers noted that the amount of image enhancement, through filters and software, created significant eye strain after a few hours of continuous nighttime use.

“Excellent detail and detection,” noted tester Scott Einsmann. “I could easily identify steel targets out to 800 yards and deer at 150 yards had sharp detail.”

At about $3,500, it’s a serious investment, but the Vista H50R delivers all the detail, image sharpness, and hunter-friendly features of thermal viewers costing twice as much.

Best Thermal Scope: AGM Adder V2-60

Photo by Scott Einsmann Buy From Cabela's Buy From Amazon Pros Shot-activated video recording

Integrated ballistic calculator

Best display resolution in class

Internal/external battery dual-power system

9-plus hour run time

Top-turret operation is fast and simple

Rounded display resembles traditional daylight scope

Red and green monochrome palettes reduce night-blindness

Ships with 30mm ADM Recon Mount

Extremely easy to zero

5-year warranty Cons At over $7,000, wildly expensive

Unexpected shut-downs with battery drain

AGM Adder Hog Hunting

The future of thermal hunting is here, and it’s gonna cost you. The new 1280-class Adder V2-60 from AGM Global is bright, clear, sensitive, and fully capable of making range-adjusted nighttime shots out to 1,000 yards. The price for that performance? An eye-watering $7,300.

Anyone who has ever used a thermal scope has wanted it to perform like a daylight scope. But the technology that converts temperature variation into visible images is so full of noise and distortion, from the processor to the software that sharpens images to the digital screen that projects them to your eye, that thermal hunters have to accept headaches, eye strain, and astigmatism as a price for seeing into the night.

The V2-60 is the closest I’ve come to a thermal scope that delivers an image that’s in the same galaxy as that of a traditional scope. It achieves that performance with a souped-up 1280×1024 sensor, one of the most powerful in the class, and a high-resolution 2560×2560 digital display that is crisp and contrasty. But it’s AGM’s software that fuses these components into an almost pleasing image.

The Adder’s controls. Photo by Scott Einsmann

Add a blazing-fast 1,000-meter through-the-lens laser rangefinder, cold-and-warm viewing modes that reduce eye strain, an on-board ballistic calculator that displays distance-adjusted holdover, and a 9-hour run time, all packed in a fairly trim 30mm aluminum tube.

All that performance combines to make the AGM Adder V2-60 the consensus winner of our Editor’s Choice as the top thermal scope of the year.

But there’s more. Two features of the Adder that may get lost in its specs include a ½-power magnification step. Most thermals have what’s called “step zoom,” in which the magnification doubles with every tap of the button. Those big steps can create large gaps in the zoom range, but the Adder’s incremental zoom creates a much more usable magnification range. Second, that 1-inch hyper-sharp display is slightly rounded, giving users the visual perception of looking through a traditional scope.

The AGM wasn’t without its flaws. Tester Alex Robinson struggled with unexpected shut-downs.

“When the external battery was low, but the internal battery was full, the scope shut off repeatedly,” he noted.

The AGM had hot competition from Nocpix’s new 1280-class ACE S60R scope and Pulsar’s Thermion 2 XL50. On paper, the Nocpix has the more impressive array of features. But here’s where the power of image-enhancing software tips the scales. In head-to-head-to-head comparisons, testers unanimously noted that the Adder had the clearest and least eye-straining image. That’s a squishy but important consideration for thermal users who might be behind their scopes for hours at a time.

Still, there’s the issue of the high cost of the AGM. Readers who aren’t immersed in the realities of thermals might be put off by the price. But readers who know that, just as with traditional optics, with thermals, generally, the more you pay, the more you get. That’s certainly the case with the remarkable, full-featured, investment-quality AGM Adder V2-60.

Thermal Sensor 1280×1024 Display 2560×2560 Pixel Pitch 12-micrometer Sensor Sensitivity <18mK Frame Rate 25Hz Magnification 2.5-28x Objective Lens 60mm germanium Rangefinder 1,000-meter detection range, through the lens laser Image Storage 32GB on-board Price $7,345

Best Open-Emitter Red Dot: Trjicon RMR Type 2

Buy at The Real Grit Pros Time-proven design

Durable

Intuitive brightness adjustments

Compatible with many guns

Great aftermarket mount support Cons Optic must be removed to replace battery Key Features Categories Pistol, Carbine, Shotgun, Tactical Shotgun

Style Reflex, open emitter

Mounting RMR footprint

Window Size .91 inches (W) x .7 inches (H)

Windage and Elevation Adjustment Flat-bit screws

Brightness 8 settings, +/- toggle buttons

Night-Vision Compatible? Yes

Battery CR2032

The Trijicon RMR is the most iconic open-emitter red dot sight in the world. Its durable design has been proven out over the past 15-plus years in duty, combat, and competition. The RMR, which stands for Ruggedized Miniature Reflex Sight, is a compact red dot that attaches to the standardized RMR footprint. It’s got a thin base, which houses the battery, a single lens onto which the reflex dot is projected, and a thick protective housing around the lens.

The RMR was first introduced in 2009 and has served both as a pistol and close range carbine site. Many were issued in conjunction with Trijicon’s famous fixed 4X ACOG carbine sight, and attached to a plate atop the ACOG for quick, close-range shooting.

One of the best variants, the RMR Type 2 carries the same favorable features as older RMRs, but has large +/- toggle buttons on the left and right side of the sight housing for quickly and easily adjusting brightness. The buttons are big and can be used with gloves on, whereas many other sights have much smaller or less intuitive adjustment features. The sight is easily zeroed via its flat-bit windage and elevation adjustment screws, and the only real downside is that to keep the base of the sight thin, the battery is mounted into the bottom. If you need to change it, you’ll have to remove the sight from the gun. Fortunately, if you replace the battery annually, you’ll never have to worry about it going down in a pinch.

The RMR’s ruggedness and reliability makes it a fantastic sight in nearly all red-dot categories from concealed-carry handguns to turkey scatterguns. Most full-sized handguns with optic cuts are compatible with the RMR and there is a smaller RMRcc for subcompact guns that is a great choice too.

Best Shotgun Red Dot: Vortex Viper Shotgun Enclosed Micro Dot

See It Pros Easily mounts directly to receiver

Compatible with most popular shotguns

Low profile allows for natural gun mount Cons Some blue/green tint Key Features Style Reflex, closed emitter

Mounting Mounts directly to drilled/tapped receiver, two to three screws

Window Size .87 inches (W) X .69 inches (H)

Windage and Elevation Adjustment Flat bit screws

Brightness +/- toggle buttons (top of sight)

Night-Vision Compatible? Yes

Battery CR2032

Vortex’s Viper red dot is an enclosed emitter sight that’s cleverly integrated with a universal receiver mount. The design is so clean that it makes you wonder why nobody thought of it sooner. The Viper is built from a single piece of 6061 aluminum and it affixes directly to the receiver of most shotguns (find the list of compatible shotguns here). Because no rail or adapter is needed, the red dot sits close to the bore, which allows for a more natural gun mount and a solid cheek weld.

There are two Viper variations: one with a single 3-MOA dot and one with seven reticle options (it costs $50 more).

The Viper has bit of a blue/green tint, but it’s not bad. Photo by Alex Robinson

The Viper was designed for turkey hunters, but it also fits nicely on tactical shotguns and carbines that have drilled and tapped receivers (our shooting editor John B. Snow mounted one on a Henry Lever Action Supreme).

The one concern I had with the Viper design was if it would stay fastened to the receiver and hold zero, especially after getting rocked by heavy turkey loads. So I mounted one to a tactical shotgun and ran through a few boxes of magnum shells. Thankfully, the sight held zero. (You can read my full review of the Viper enclosed red dot here).

The Viper is simple to mount so long as you have a torque wrench. Photo by Alex Robinson

I’ve also mounted Viper red dots on a handful of turkey shotguns, including my Mossberg 500 .410 and a 12-gauge 870 Fieldmaster. In both cases the low profile housing made for a sleek little setup that was handy in the woods. I’ve killed turkeys with both rigs this spring and since both have held up nicely, I plan to shoot many more with them in the near future.

Best Enclosed Emitter Red Dot: Aimpoint ACRO P-2

See It Pros Durable

Versatile

User friendly

Ideal for adverse weather Cons Big and blocky on a pistol Key Features Categories Pistol, Carbine, Shotgun, Tactical Shotgun

Style Enclosed emitter

Mounting Clamps onto adapter plate

Window Size .77 inches (W) x .77 inches (H)

Windage and Elevation Adjustment T10 Torx screws

Brightness 10 settings +/- toggle buttons

Night-Vision Compatible? Yes

Battery CR2032

The Aimpoint ACRO is an incredibly popular enclosed-emitter pistol red dot sight, and it’s one of the best all-around options for nearly any firearm. The older Aimpoint ACRO P-1 is still available, but the more refined P-2 model is our favorite all-around red dot.

Some of the biggest advantages that the ACRO gives the shooter are increased durability and resistance to the elements. Many red dot sights have an open emitter, which can be disrupted by debris or moisture. The ACRO is an enclosed unit with front and rear lenses that can easily be wiped clean. The design is rugged and effective.

The ACRO attaches to firearms by clamping onto an adapter plate. For pistols, this adapter plate is attached to the slide. Many different adapter systems are available for carbine or shotgun use, including elevated mounts and 45-degree offset mounts which attach to Picatinny rail. There are even variants which clamp onto the rib of a shotgun barrel. The sight features simple, user-friendly controls. Windage and elevation are adjusted via T10 Torx screws and brightness settings and power are toggled via +/- buttons on the side. The ACRO runs off a single CR2032 battery under a cap on the side of the unit which can be opened and closed with a coin or sight tool.

The ACRO is one of the most versatile red dots on the market. Tyler Freel

This sight is a bit blocky and obtrusive on a handgun, but its function makes up for it. The ACRO’s versatility is its strongest attribute. It’s an excellent primary red dot sight for carbines and shotguns and, when paired with an offset mount, is an optimal choice for a close-range sight on a precision rifle or DMR-style AR. It’s truly a do-all red dot sight.

Best Budget Red Dot: Vortex Crossfire

See It Pros Affordable

Compact

High and low mounting options Cons Must scroll through all brightness settings when turning optic on Key Features Categories Carbine, Shotgun, Tactical Shotgun

Style Reflex, enclosed emitter

Mounting High and low Picatinny mounts

Window Size 22mm (round)

Windage and Elevation Adjustment Flat-bit screws

Brightness 13 settings, adjustment wheel

Night-Vision Compatible? Yes

Battery CR2032

Priced at $150, the Vortex Crossfire is a great budget red dot sight. It’s a compact tubular reflex sight that runs off a single CR2032 battery and features two night vision and eleven daytime brightness settings. The Crossfire red dot’s brightness adjustment is via a knurled dial on the right side, which starts at zero (off), N1, N2, and one through eleven. Turning the knob clockwise increases the intensity of the dot. The battery is housed in this knob under a cap that’s removable with a coin. Our only complaints are that the brightness knob is pretty stiff, and there aren’t alternating “off” positions between settings. If you want to turn the optic off or on, you have to rotate through all the settings back to or up from zero.

Windage and elevation adjustment screws are capped, and each cap has a wide flat bit that can be used for adjusting and zeroing the sight. The rugged aluminum housing is sealed and the lenses are slightly recessed at each end, which helps protect them from scratches during use.

The Crossfire comes with two different Picatinny rail mounts — one tall and one short. The tall mount is excellent for AR-type carbines with low-sitting rails. In tall configuration, the sight is easier to use, faster to acquire, and compatible with passive aiming through night vision goggles. The low mount is great for carbines or shotguns with a lower comb.

The Crossfire red dot is available in dark earth color and works great on a variety of firearms. Tyler Freel Photo by Tyler Freel

Best Value Binocular: Tract Toric UHD 8×32

Scott Einsmann Buy it From Amazon Buy From Tract Pros Tight and durable build

Bright Schott high-transmission glass

Light at 23 ounces

Easy one-hand operation

Tight and positive controls

Lifetime warranty Cons Relatively expensive for a compact bino

Slight blue edge aberration Key Features Closed-bridge design Locking right-barrel diopter

Front-hinge ¼-20 tripod thread

Magnesium-alloy chassis

3-position eyecups

Easy one-hand operation

The Tract Toric UHD’s are compact, but fit nicely in the hand.

Testing the Tract Toric UHD.



Calm down, settlers. I hear your roars of discontent that we have named a $644 compact binocular an Outdoor Life Great Buy. That’s a lot of money for relatively little glass. But hear me out. First, there wasn’t a lot of competition for the award this year. There were cheaper submissions, but they were optically inferior to this bright, tight little unit. And this binocular from a direct-to-consumer company punches way above its size. Add the lifetime warranty and versatility from whitetail stands to turkey vests to every truck console in America, and this is the binocular you will reach for above all others.

We’ve tested the big brothers of the 8×32 in previous tests, but this configuration hits a sweet spot. Its image seems like it was delivered by a big 10×42, but the small frame of the 8×32 fits in places the larger chassis doesn’t.

Then there’s the tight build of the Toric. Those who have followed the evolution of Tract Optics know one of its distinctive features is smooth, positive, extremely tactile controls. Scope turrets move with smooth precision and binocular eyecups feel like they glide on ball-bearing races. Those controls extend to the focus wheel, locking diopter control, and eyecups of this smallish binocular.

The detail that cemented the Great Buy award for the Tract Toric is its lifetime warranty. I doubt you’d ever use that coverage, but it’s useful to know that you have a binocular for life. In the field, you’ll use it for a one-handed spot-and-stalk bowhunting optic. You’ll have it in your bino pouch for turkey hunting or hiking. Or you’ll throw it in your luggage for a travel optic.

Testers subtracted points for a fairly clunky build and some blue color fringing. Testers who gravitate toward full-sized 10×42 binos thought the compact Tract was underwhelming.

“My first impression was that I didn’t want to like this binocular,” noted tester Ky Idler. “But surprisingly it fit my hands. Good glass. It would be a very good spot-and-stalk binocular.”

The Tract seems bigger than it is largely because of its excellent glass. It’s built around high-transmission Schott glass, manufactured in Japan, and has a wide field of view. Normally, I like open-barrel designs for one-hand operation, but the closed-bridge build of the Toric, while a little center-weighted, has enough heft that it settles in hand, whether one hand or two.

I’d readily use this binocular for bowhunting, when single-hand operation is required and where positive focus control helps parse close, medium, and far range targets. The Tract capably handles this chore with aplomb, if not distinctive style.

Maybe this helps answer the question: Is $644 too much to pay for a quality compact binocular? In the case of the Tract Toric UHD, the answer is decidedly no. While I’m not eager to pay more, this is a solid deal for a very good and versatile hunting optic.

Tract Toric UHD 8×32 Specs Magnification: 8-power Objective Lens: 32mm Light Transmission: Not provided Exit Pupil Diameter: 4.0mm Twilight Factor: 16 Field of View: 424 feet at 1,000 yards Close Focus: 6.5 feet Weight: 23 ounces Length: 5.2 inches

Scott Einsmann Buy From Cabela's Buy From EuroOptic Pros Stunning image

Dual focus control

Removable eyepiece

Compatible with 20-60x eyepiece

Redesigned optical system Cons At over $4,000 with eyepiece, wildly expensive

At 3.3 pounds, fairly heavy Key Features Angled eyepiece

Durable die-cast magnesium body

Arca-Swiss compatible mounting foot

Aiming slots on sunshade for quick target acquisition

Coarse and fine focus wheels

You owe it to yourself to look at the world through this heirloom-quality optic. Then you can literally see the dilemma of the Outdoor Life optics testers. This $4,000 spotter was bound to win our test based on the world-class glass, European craftsmanship, and Leica’s legacy of optical excellence.

​The dilemma: Is a $4,000 spotter really four times better than a $1,000 spotter? Keep that question in mind as you read our results. But in terms of the 82mm Leica APO-Televid, it’s one of the finest spotters we’ve tested, and is a worthy candidate for inclusion in the highest level of sports optics, to include Zeiss’s Harpia 82, Swarovski’s Optik HD, and Kowa’s Prominar spotters.

​The Leica’s glass is bright, crisp, and vibrant, though it actually struggled a bit in our low-light test, finishing in the upper middle of the field. Because we also tested the 65mm version of the APO-Televid, which came with a 20-60x eyepiece, we swapped eyepieces between the two scopes and found the 82mm Televid at about 40x had the best combination of optical clarity, brightness, and field of view.

​The Televid’s operation is flawless, with double points for its dual-speed fingertip focus. Turn the coarse focus to get in the ballpark, then tack up the focus with the fine wheel, which turns so easily and positively that it doesn’t impart any shake to the tripod.

Test team members evaluating spotting scopes. Scott Einsmann

​The scope mates to tripods easily with its Arca-Swiss-compatible foot, and the balance is nicely centered for such a heavy (4.25-pound) scope. We also like the simple but effective aiming slots in the sunscreen that help users quickly acquire targets through the angled eyepiece.

​We used a very handy smart-phone adapter to capture loads of photo and video content through both the Leica scopes. The Ollie adapter is among the best we’ve seen, with a quick and sure magnet that mates the eyepiece adapter to the phone case, aligning the phone’s camera with the exit pupil of the scope. It’s a fast, simple, and very effective way to record content through any scope.

​The only demerits we gave the Leica Televid is its price. As tester Luke Coccoli noted, “I would hate to take it out of its case for multiple uses at that price point. It’s as close to a perfect spotter as I’ve seen. But it’s also $4,000.”

​Still, it’s a great investment in a world-class optic that pays dividends by delivering bright, crisp, and stunning images from as close as 12 feet to as far as you can see.