Pickup trucks, by design, have lots of storage room for their owners to store tools and other gear. Storing it all efficiently, and keeping safe from the elements and potential thieves, is much easier with a pickup truck storage box.

What to consider when shopping for a truck bed box

Truck bed storage boxes are available in various styles and made from various materials. One feature that most quality models share is a locking system to keep equipment safe and secure. A good truck box is also made to withstand the elements, keeping your equipment dry even in the wettest of weather.

When it comes to choosing a truck bed storage box, there are several considerations. How large is your truck bed? How much secure storage space, and open-bed space, do you need? Do you want a box that is mounted permanently, or can be easily removed and replaced? How much money do you have to spend? Let’s take a brief look at five truck bed storage box types, and some good models.

The Truck Bed Organizer

A truck bed tool storage box with individual compartments allows you to keep your equipment organized and safe, and prevents it from bouncing around. You can put your tools right where you can find them next time, and locking systems keep them from being accessed when you don’t want them to be. That also means you can keep your gear in the box rather than loading and unloading it every day.

Best Truck Bed Storage Box for Organization: Decked Truck Bed Storage System

Smart Design This truck bed storage box has easy-to-access drawers for gear and still provides you a full bed for hauling other tools and equipment. DECKED Check Price

While trucks with short beds often lose a lot of their bed space when storage boxes are installed, the Decked Truck Bed Storage System alleviates that problem. The truck bed drawers allow easy access to tools for the user, but not for those looking to steal them. Plus, the full length and width of the bed are retained for carrying additional gear.

Big Room For Small Trucks

Just because you have a small pickup truck doesn’t mean you don’t also have lots of gear to store. Fortunately, many companies make truck bed storage boxes specifically to fit the smaller pickup trucks that are so popular today. And many can hold nearly as much gear as those made for full-size pickups.

One word of warning: Make sure you know the dimensions of your truck bed before buying. Measure your truck bed twice, then read descriptions carefully when making a choice and placing an order. That will save you a lot of aggravation in the long run.

Best Truck Bed Storage Box For Small Pickups: Arksen 39-Inch Toolbox

Small But Tough The seams on this small, strong box with diamond tread finish are ​​hand wielded for durability and strength. ARKSEN Check Price

This tough, attractive truck tool box has a lot to offer owners of smaller pickup trucks. It’s 12.75 inches wide, so it won’t eat up a lot of bed space. A padded finish inside will ensure your tools ride safely without damage, and a fold-up door provides full access to all the contents. A built-in lock helps ensure all of your tools and other gear stay safe when on the go.

When Permanent Won’t Do

Not everyone wants or needs to have a truck bed storage box that is mounted in their bed on a permanent or semi-permanent basis. In fact, many people prefer not to if they regularly have to utilize the full length of their truck bed to haul various items. Fortunately, removable models are available that do a good job of storage and organizing.

When looking for a removable truck storage box, weight is an important factor to consider. You’ll want one light enough so that, even when loaded with tools and gear, you can take it out of your truck bed and put it back in whenever you want. Otherwise, you might as well get a heavy, more permanent model.

Best Removable Truck Bed Storage Box: UnderCover SwingCase Truck Bed Storage Box

Sidesaddle Storage This lightweight truck bed storage box can be easily removed and stored indoors. UNDERCOVER Check Price

If you’d rather not go with a more permanent solution, UnderCover’s Swing Case box is a good choice. It takes advantage of the space between the wheel well and the tailgate, allowing plenty of room to carry other items in the open bed—or even in another box. As its name implies, the case swings out toward the tailgate, allowing easy access to the contents. The SwingCase is easily removed but can also be locked to the bed.

Is Security Your Primary Concern?

If you’re very concerned about thievery, or if you need to keep valuable items in the truck bed storage box for an extended period of time, invest in a truck bed box that has a super-strong locking system. The extra cost will buy you peace of mind when you have to leave the truck unminded.

Best Truck Bed Storage Box for Security: CamLocker S71RLMB 71 Inch Crossover Tool Box

Cam Lock Lid Store your tools and gear in a box with a rigid and unique locking system. CamLocker Check Price

The CamLocker truck bed box is made of hand-welded .063 gauge stainless steel, and features a lock assembly that uses revolving cams hooking to welded catches that keep the lid securely closed. The interior is fully carpeted and is so watertight that it can withstand getting run through a car wash.

The Budget Truck Bed Storage Box

Several truck bed storage boxes cost less than $200. If you don’t need the ultimate in security, such a box might be the right choice for you. When shopping for budget boxes, keep in mind several factors—weather resistance, durability, quality of finish, quality of hinges, and locking mechanism. Any box that is built extra cheap in any of those areas can lead to problems in the long run.

Best Cheap Truck Bed Storage Box: LucaSng Black Aluminum Truck Bed Storage Box

Storage On A Budget The box costs well under $200 but offers weather protection and security. LucaSng Check Price

Store your tools without spending a bundle with this quality truck bed box. This box is constructed of heavy-duty textured aluminum for maximum durability, and the lid has dual hydraulic hinges to hold it open when you’re accessing gear inside. An integral lock provides security.

FAQs

What you need to know about picking a truck bed storage box.

Q: Are truck tool boxes worth it? Yes. With the price of tools these days, along with the high incidents of thefts, a truck box is like insurance for your tools and gear. If you’re concerned about the high cost, stop and consider the expense you would have to replace all the gear you plan to put in your storage box. Q: Do truck tool boxes fit all trucks? Do truck tool boxes fit all trucks? Not all truck tool boxes fit all trucks, but no matter what kind of truck you have there’s a commercially available option that will meet your needs. Q: Why are truck storage boxes so expensive? Many are very expensive because they have to be built extremely tough in order to protect your valuable tools and other equipment. However, there are some budget-minded storage boxes available.



A Final Tip About Truck Storage Boxes

Knowing the width of your truck bed is paramount in choosing a storage box. Imagine needing to return an item so large because you didn’t take the time to measure it would be frustrating. Measure, write down the width, and measure again to make sure!