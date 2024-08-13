Best Women’s Hunting Gear You Can Get at Cabela’s

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Did you know you can get some of the best women’s hunting gear at Cabela’s? Check out these layers, gloves, and boots that have served Outdoor Life staff well in the field. Finding women’s hunting gear that fits and performs well can be a challenge, but we appreciate these products and you might, too.

Cabela’s Best Women’s Hunting Layers

Alice Jones Webb wears some of her favorite Sitka layers afield. Alice Jones Webb

OL staff writer Alice Jones Webb added these to her arsenal for archery season. At 5-feet, 4-inches, they fit her body well with no pinching or biting. They are lightweight enough for warm, dry early season days in a tree stand or box blind. The best part is they don’t reek after a sweaty sit. The waistband is comfortable and the fabric is soft for long sits. Keep in mind, they aren’t very water resistant.

The ScentLok jacket shares the no-reek quality of the pants, so you only have to wash it if it gets muddy or bloody. It’s affordable, if a little snug for layering.

Tough, highly versatile, and warmer than it looks is about the highest praise we can give a hunting layer. Webb says this is probably the most used piece of clothing in her gear closet, and despite keeping it in constant rotation for the past four years, it has very little wear. It works well as a mid layer in super cold weather or an outer layer on milder days. It’s also lightweight and quiet material. The built-in face mask and mittens are a nice touch for extra cold days.

Finding a good pair of gloves that aren’t built for man hands is hard. Sitka’s Traverse gloves are Webb’s go-to’s for turkey and archery season. They feel like a second skin, but feature a textured index finger for texting your hunting buddies, scrolling through trail camera pictures, or snapping a tag photo without taking off your gloves. The grippy palms are also great for climbing frost covered ladder stands.

Cabela’s Best Women’s Hunting Boots

The Lacrosse Alpha Agility boots hit that sweet spot of a nimble, athletic boot with all the waterproofness of a well-constructed rubber boot. The deliberately snug fit feels closer to a hiking boot than a knee-high boot, and OL executive editor Natalie Krebs says she forgets she’s wearing them while climbing hills and hustling after birdy dogs. These boots have proven capable of handling rain, snow, soggy cattails, boot-sucking mud, lakeshore ice, frigid water, and miles of hard hunting through uneven terrain — all while remaining 100 percent waterproof. They did succumb to moisture after being submerged 24-hours during torture testing, but they continue to perform in rain and snow.

After years of wearing men’s hunting boots in her size (including Danner Pronghorns), Krebs finally slipped on a pair of Wayfinders and realized why buying boots made specifically for women is a good idea. The Wayfinders are much lighter than comparable styles in men’s boots, and the fit just feels right (Danner describes the fit as “athletic”). Lacing up the Wayfinders is closer to slipping on a pair of hiking boots or trail running shoes, but with all the versatility of an 8-inch leather hunting boot.

