Find out what animals are lurking around your favorite hunting spot or homestead with these Black Friday deals. The best part about saving money on trail cameras is that you can buy multiple to surround your space. Top brands and models with features like cellular capabilities and solar charging are discounted.

This trail camera has an integrated solar panel and rechargeable lithium battery resulting in an unlimited battery. For Black Friday it’s $70 off.

Stealth Cam Reactor Cellular Trail Camera was $159.99, now $139.98

Need help choosing a trail camera? Checkout our test of the best cellular trail cameras and the best budget trail cameras.

