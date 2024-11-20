Black Friday Gun Safe Deals: Early Savings on Fireproof, Biometric, and Electronic Vaults

By Scott Einsmann

Posted 6 Hours Ago

Langger safe is open with pistol inside.

I tested a bunch of gun safes and interviewed a safe cracker to choose the best gun safes. I used that experience to comb the internet in search of great Black Friday gun safe deals that are worth buying. Here are the early deals I’ve found so far and I’ll be adding more deals as they go live throughout the next week.

Small Safes

Save 43% on the LANGGER V Biometric Slider Gun Safe: Great quick access safe that’s easy to use and set up.

Save 20% on the STOPBOX: Made in USA, no batteries, and fits in a drawer.

Save 21% on this slider pistol safe

Save $80 on a Vaultek DS2i Smart Station Safe

Save $50 on a Hornady RAPiD Safe Night Guard at Cabela’s and find it even cheaper on Amazon

Save 16% on a SentrySafe Waterproof and Fireproof

Large Safes

Save $100 on a ProVault Flex Loaded 24-Gun Safe by Liberty

 

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

