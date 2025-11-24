Get Electronic Hearing Protection for Half Price

Save on electronic hearing muffs during Black Friday

By Scott Einsmann

Going to the range used to mean yelling, “What?” every time someone wanted your attention. Those days are gone thanks to electronic hearing protection becoming more affordable. During Black Friday you can get our most recommended hearing protection on sale for the lowest prices of the year.

Save 52% on Walker’s Razor Slim

  • 23 decibel reduction
  • Runs on two AAA batteries
  • Omnidirectional microphones

Save 15% on Walker’s Recon Digital Muffs

  • IPX4
  • Two way communication with other Recon devices
  • 26 decibel reduction

Save 15% on Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Bluetooth Hearing Protection Ear Muffs

  • Best overall Bluetooth ear pro
  • 26 decibel reduction
  • Now $123

Save 61% on a Walker’s Razor Slim Ultra Low Profile

  • Now $31.56
  • 23 decibel reduction

Save 31% on Howard Leight Impact Sport

  • Now $60.50
  • 22 decibel reduction

Save 56% on Walker’s Razor Quad Muff

  • Now $57
  • Bluetooth connection
