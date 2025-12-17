Save More Than 50% on Hunting and Shooting Gear at Midway USA

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
It’s not too late to rake in some big savings this shopping season. Midway USA has some steep discounts on all kinds of hunting and shooting gear, from boots and pocket knives to ear pro and hunting blinds.
Knives from Gerber and Others
- Get this sweet 15.5-inch Gerber Gator Bolo Machete at a 68% discount. Now just $15.99!
- Get 69% off this excellent Gerber Spine fixed blade Knife hunting knife. Get it for only $12.99!
- Take 69% off the price of a Gerber Fuse Pocket Knife. Right now, it’s priced at $9.99.
Shooting
- Save a huge 50% on a Leupold DeltaPoint Micro Red Dot Sight. Order one for only $206.
- Get more than half off a sweet SME Bullseye Camera Systems Sniper Extended Range Edition with Tripod. It has a range of 1 mile. It can be yours for just $345.
- Get 55% off a Halo Optics XLR 2000 Rangefinder. It’s on sale now for just $119.99.
- Get nearly 60% off a set of Walker’s FireMax rechargeable electronic ear muffs with a built-in walkie talkie. On sale for just $84.99.
Hunting
- Get a serious 56% off a pair of Rocky Men’s Rams Horn waterproof work boots. On sale now for only $79.99.
- Take a big 54% off a Ameristep Caretaker Ground Blind with floor in Mossy Oak Country DNA. Now just $86.99.
- Get half off a pack of Rage Black Series Trypan +P Mechanical Broadheads. Now just $24.74!
- Save 60% on 5-round AR mags in .350 Legend from AR-STONER. Now just $12.30 each!