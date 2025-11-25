Black Friday Deals: AR Triggers, Charging Handles, and Uppers

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Midway USA has a host of top-tier AR parts and components on sale right now with big discounts for the biggest buying season of the year. Grab something with some cash off to finish a build, or give a range buddy something you know will be a welcome upgrade for their AR. ‘

Save $29 on a LaRue Tactical MBT AR-15, AR-10 Trigger

A precision trigger is one of the most dramatic premium upgrades you can make to your AR in terms of feel and shootability. This two-stage AR trigger group from La-Rue is precision machined from S7 tool steel resulting in an ultra smooth, consistent trigger that’s also rugged as all get out for any field conditions.

The break is crisp at 4.5 pounds (2.5 in stage one, 2 pounds in stage two) with a smooth and positive reset. And you can up the trigger pull weigh to 6 pounds if you want with an included heavy trigger spring. It will replace the stock trigger on any mill-spec AR10 or AR15 lower.

Save 25% on a Radian Raptor-LT Ambi Charging Handle

This is one the standard for AR charging handle upgrades, and right now you can get the 5.56 model from Midway for just $59.96. Compare that to their regular price of $79.95 and the $84.99 they’re charging over at Palmetto State Armory. Using the palm blade and finger/thumb charging levers on either side, the Raptor-LT makes charging an AR a smooth and fluid operation no matter what, much like its predecessor, but better.

It’s made from aircraft-grade 7075 aluminum that’s hard anodized and then over-molded with fiberglass reinforced polymer for a charging handle that combines strength, light weight, and durability.

Get a Daniel Defense AR-15 DDM4v7 Barreled Upper Receiver for Just $604.47

This is a wild deal. The price on this DDM4v7 barreled upper is way more than 25% off what you’ll find elsewhere — Optics Planet is selling the same upper for $1,208: that’s twice as much!

The upper features a 16-inch government-profile barrel, a mid-length gas system, and a lightweight, free-floating MFR 15.0 handguard with M-LOK attachment points that run along seven positions with an uninterrupted optic rail on top with plenty of room for sights, optics, and accessories.

This is a very close clone of a USASOC URG-I upper, which makes it cool. But it also means it’s built with reliable, premium parts that will run through the toughest conditions. This upper is now only $1109.25 marked down from $1479.