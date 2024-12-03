It’s Cyber Week at Cabela’s: Save on Guns, Ammo, and More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Hunting essentials like guns, ammo, optics, trail cameras, and more are on sale for Cyber Week at Cabela’s. We’ve tested some of the best discounted products and you can find our reviews below. This guide will get you the best gifts for less this holiday season.
Guns
- Barnett XP400 Crossbow Package with Crank Cocking Device is $300
- Savage Axis XP Bolt-Action Rifle in TrueTimber Strata is $30 off
- Remington 783 Synthetic Bolt-Action Rifle is 44% off
- Walther PDP Compact Optic-Ready Semi-Auto Pistol is 16% off
- Ruger 10/22 Carbine Semi-Auto Rimfire Rifle Combo – 22 LR is $50 off
In the pantheon of great rimfire rifles, the Ruger 10/22 has a rightful claim to sit at the head of the table. This semi-auto has been going strong for more than half a century and is one of the greatest firearm designs of all time. — John B. Snow
Ammo
- CCI Blazer Brass 9mm Luger 115 Grain Handgun Ammo is 25% off
- Hornady Precision 6.5 Creedmoor 143 Grain Hunter Rifle Ammo is 11% off
- Hornady Critical Defense 9mm Luger 115 Grain Handgun Ammo is 10% off
- CCI Mini-Mag .22 LR 40 Grain Rimfire Ammo is 16% off
Optics
- Leupold VX-6 HD Rifle Scope is 31% off
- Leupold BX-1 Marksman Binoculars are $50 off at $100
- Sightmark Wraith Night-Vision Rifle Scope is $100 off
- Sig Sauer Buckmasters 1800 Laser Rangefinder is $40 off
- Leupold BX-2 Alpine HD Binoculars is 20% off
- Leupold BX-4 Range HD TBR/W Rangefinder Binoculars are $200 off
- Leupold RX-1400I TBR/W Gen2 Rangefinder is $40 off
- Zeiss Conquest V4 Rifle Scope with Exposed Elevation and Capped Windage Turrets is 13% off
For those of us who for years have appreciated the honest value of Zeiss’s Conquest scopes, there’s a new object of our affection. Zeiss has introduced a new configuration of the V4, in a light, simple, and bright 3-12×44 that is built for hunters who want a fast, uncluttered scope but who intend to dial longish shots. —Andrew McKean
- Crimson Trace Rail Master CMR-207 Pro Universal Laser Sight and Tactical Light is 24% off
- Leupold BX-5 Santiam HD Binoculars is 20% off
- AGM Global Vision Rattler TS35-640 Thermal Weapon Sight is $100 off
Trail Cameras
- Moultrie Lumen Photocell Feeder Kit is $10 off
- Moultrie Mobile Feed Hub is $40 off
- SpyPoint FLEX-S Cell Camera is $90 off
- SpyPoint FLEX G-36 Cell Camera 2-Pack is $80 off
- SpyPoint Flex-Plus Cellular Trail Camera is $30 off
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Pro Cellular Trail Camera is $50 off
- Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera is 55% off
More Cabela’s Cyber Week Sales
- Outdoor Edge Butcher Max 11-Piece Game Processing Set is $15 off
- Scent Crusher OZONE Go Max Complete Vehicle Air Cleaner is $20 off
- FOXPRO Patriot Electronic Game Call is $20 off
- Leatherman multi-tools are 20% off
- Champion Power Equipment 6,250W/5,000W Open-Frame Inverter is $220 off
- Dyna-Glo Offset Charcoal Smoker is $100 off
- Scent Crusher Plus Tri-Molecular Atomizer is $150 off
