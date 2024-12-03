It’s Cyber Week at Cabela’s: Save on Guns, Ammo, and More

Hunting essentials like guns, ammo, optics, trail cameras, and more are on sale for Cyber Week at Cabela’s. We’ve tested some of the best discounted products and you can find our reviews below. This guide will get you the best gifts for less this holiday season.

Guns

In the pantheon of great rimfire rifles, the Ruger 10/22 has a rightful claim to sit at the head of the table. This semi-auto has been going strong for more than half a century and is one of the greatest firearm designs of all time. — John B. Snow

Ammo

Optics

For those of us who for years have appreciated the honest value of Zeiss’s Conquest scopes, there’s a new object of our affection. Zeiss has introduced a new configuration of the V4, in a light, simple, and bright 3-12×44 that is built for hunters who want a fast, uncluttered scope but who intend to dial longish shots. —Andrew McKean

Trail Cameras

The Moultrie feeder is on sale.
This feeder is equipped with a sensor to let you know when to re-fill, and an app activated timer. Ashley Thess

More Cabela’s Cyber Week Sales

 
