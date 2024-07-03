Gear Hunting Gear

Cellular Trail Cameras on Sale: Tactacam, Moultrie, Spypoint, and Bushnell

Save on our pick for the best overall trail camera

By Scott Einsmann

Posted on Jul 3, 2024 8:40 AM EDT

The best budget trail cameras were tested in the field

Several of the top trail cameras we’ve tested are on sale at Bass Pro Shops. Here are the trail cam deals and a little about each camera.

Save $20 on a Tactacam Reveal X Pro — it’s now $130. This trail cam won our 2023 trail camera test for its easy to use app, great photo quality, and reliable detection range, day or night.

Save $20 on a Tactacam Reveal X Gen 2 — it’s now $100.

Save 30% on a Moultrie Mobile EDGE — they’re now $70. The EDGE won “Best App” in our trail camera test and it’s a solid all-around camera, especially at this sale price. The Pro version is also on sale for $40 off.

Save $20 on a SpyPoint Flex G-36 — it’s now $130. You can also save $50 on a two pack.

Save $80 on a Bushnell CelluCORE 24 — it’s now $100.

