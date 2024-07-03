Cellular Trail Cameras on Sale: Tactacam, Moultrie, Spypoint, and Bushnell

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Several of the top trail cameras we’ve tested are on sale at Bass Pro Shops. Here are the trail cam deals and a little about each camera.

Save $20 on a Tactacam Reveal X Pro — it’s now $130. This trail cam won our 2023 trail camera test for its easy to use app, great photo quality, and reliable detection range, day or night.

Save $20 on a Tactacam Reveal X Gen 2 — it’s now $100.

Save 30% on a Moultrie Mobile EDGE — they’re now $70. The EDGE won “Best App” in our trail camera test and it’s a solid all-around camera, especially at this sale price. The Pro version is also on sale for $40 off.

Save $20 on a SpyPoint Flex G-36 — it’s now $130. You can also save $50 on a two pack.

Save $80 on a Bushnell CelluCORE 24 — it’s now $100.