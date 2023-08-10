We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

We are just weeks away from archery seasons opening up throughout the country. While were still about three months away from the whitetail rut, now is the time to get a new crossbow, treestand, rangefinder, or other piece of hunting gear. That’s because you can save hundreds at the Bass Pro Shops Fall Hunting Classic, which goes from now until August 30. Here are the best deals I found.

Deals on Bows and Crossbows

TenPoint is a perennial favorite during our annual crossbow test and you can get the TenPoint Viper S400 Crossbow Package with ACUslide for $500 off. It’s now under $1,200.

Save $80 on a CenterPoint Sniper XT390 Crossbow Package

The PSE Archery Stinger is one of the best compound bows for the money and you can get it in a ready-to-hunt package on sale for $150.

Save $50 on a Wicked Ridge Raider 400 with ACUdraw De-Cock Crossbow Package. (2023 Best Value Winner)

Save $150 on a Barnett Hyper XP 405 Crossbow Package

Wicked Ridge makes some of the best crossbows for the money. The Wicked Ridge M-370 is on sale for $300 off at Cabela’s and Bass Pro.

Centerpoint Wrath 430 is on sale for $100 off. (2022 Best Value winner)

Deals on Ammo

Herter’s Ammo is on sale for 11 to 12 percent off.

Save 16 percent on Hornady Precision Hunter 7mm-08 Rem 150 Grain

Deals on Rifles and Shotguns

Save $50 on a Savage Arms AXIS II XP TrueTimber VSX Bolt-Action Rifle with Threaded Barrel

Save $40 on a Winchester SXP pump action

Save $50 on a Browning X-Bolt Hell’s Canyon Speed Suppressor-Ready Bolt-Action Rifle

Deals on Trail Cameras

Save $20 on a Tactacam Reveal X Gen 2 Trail Camera

Save $20 on a Tactacam Reveal X Pro Trail Camera (Best Overall Winner in the 2023 OL trail camera test)

Save $60 on a Spypoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera

Save $20 on a Spypoint Flex G-36 (2023 Best Value Winner)

Deals on Optics

Binoculars

Vortex Diamondback 10×42 HD Binoculars in TrueTimber Strata camo are $80 off.

Zeiss Conquest HD Binoculars are $50 off

Leupold BX-4 Pro Guide HD Binoculars are 22 percent off

Swarovski EL Binoculars with Swarovision are 16 percent off

Rangefinders on Sale

Sig Sauer KILO6K Laser Rangefinding Binoculars are $260 off

Leica Geovid 10×42 3200.COM are $400 off (read the full review for more info)

Sig Sauer KILO4K Rangefinder is $120 off

Treestand Deals

Get $70 off a Big Game Hunter HD 1.5 Ladder Stand

Save $20 on a Muddy The Boss XL hang-on stand

Hunting Gear Deals

BOG DeathGrip FDE Aluminum Shooting Tripod is $30 off