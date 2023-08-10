Bass Pro Fall Hunting Classic 2023: Ammo, Bows, Trail Cams, and More
Save on trail cameras, ammo, rifles, crossbows, compound bows, treestands, and more at Bass Pro Shops Fall Hunting Classic
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
We are just weeks away from archery seasons opening up throughout the country. While were still about three months away from the whitetail rut, now is the time to get a new crossbow, treestand, rangefinder, or other piece of hunting gear. That’s because you can save hundreds at the Bass Pro Shops Fall Hunting Classic, which goes from now until August 30. Here are the best deals I found.
Deals on Bows and Crossbows
TenPoint is a perennial favorite during our annual crossbow test and you can get the TenPoint Viper S400 Crossbow Package with ACUslide for $500 off. It’s now under $1,200.
Save $80 on a CenterPoint Sniper XT390 Crossbow Package
The PSE Archery Stinger is one of the best compound bows for the money and you can get it in a ready-to-hunt package on sale for $150.
Save $50 on a Wicked Ridge Raider 400 with ACUdraw De-Cock Crossbow Package. (2023 Best Value Winner)
Save $150 on a Barnett Hyper XP 405 Crossbow Package
Wicked Ridge makes some of the best crossbows for the money. The Wicked Ridge M-370 is on sale for $300 off at Cabela’s and Bass Pro.
Centerpoint Wrath 430 is on sale for $100 off. (2022 Best Value winner)
Deals on Ammo
Herter’s Ammo is on sale for 11 to 12 percent off.
Save 16 percent on Hornady Precision Hunter 7mm-08 Rem 150 Grain
Deals on Rifles and Shotguns
Save $50 on a Savage Arms AXIS II XP TrueTimber VSX Bolt-Action Rifle with Threaded Barrel
Save $40 on a Winchester SXP pump action
Save $50 on a Browning X-Bolt Hell’s Canyon Speed Suppressor-Ready Bolt-Action Rifle
Deals on Trail Cameras
Save $20 on a Tactacam Reveal X Gen 2 Trail Camera
Save $20 on a Tactacam Reveal X Pro Trail Camera (Best Overall Winner in the 2023 OL trail camera test)
Save $60 on a Spypoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera
Save $20 on a Spypoint Flex G-36 (2023 Best Value Winner)
Deals on Optics
Binoculars
Vortex Diamondback 10×42 HD Binoculars in TrueTimber Strata camo are $80 off.
Zeiss Conquest HD Binoculars are $50 off
Leupold BX-4 Pro Guide HD Binoculars are 22 percent off
Swarovski EL Binoculars with Swarovision are 16 percent off
Rangefinders on Sale
Sig Sauer KILO6K Laser Rangefinding Binoculars are $260 off
Leica Geovid 10×42 3200.COM are $400 off (read the full review for more info)
Sig Sauer KILO4K Rangefinder is $120 off
Treestand Deals
Get $70 off a Big Game Hunter HD 1.5 Ladder Stand
Save $20 on a Muddy The Boss XL hang-on stand
Hunting Gear Deals
BOG DeathGrip FDE Aluminum Shooting Tripod is $30 off