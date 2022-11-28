We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Trail cameras are an investment, especially when you need to run a bunch of them. We found the best Cyber Monday deals and we’ll keep you up to date on great discounts on in-stock trail cams.

Amazon Black Friday Trail Camera Deals

Get 12 percent off a Tactacam Reveal X Pro on Amazon. It’s now $149/99

Save 40 percent on a Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera. Now $59.98

Save 29 percent on a Stealth Cam Reactor. It’s now $106.46.

Save 10 percent on a four pack of SPYPOINT Flex cams. The four pack is $449.96. You can read a full review on the Flex here.

Save 20 percent on the Moultrie Mobile Edge. It’s now just $79.99. The Edge won best cell camera for the money in our 2022 trail camera test.

Need help choosing a trail camera? Checkout our test of the best cellular trail cameras and the best budget trail cameras.

Cabela’s Black Friday Trail Camera Deals

Save $50 on a Wildgame Innovations Mirage 22 Trail Camera Combo. Now $49.97

Spypoint Link Micro S LTE Cellular Trail Camera was: $169.99, now: $99.98

Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera was: $99.99, now: $59.97

Stealth Cam Reactor Cellular Trail Camera was $159.99, now $139.98

