I’m currently testing over 30 EDC knives for a review, and the CJRB Pyrite is an early favorite in the under $100 category. It has an exceptionally smooth action that you can reverse flick, thumb flick, or smoothly roll out. The button lock is easy to hit, but keep your fingers out of the blade’s path because it has the drop shut action many enthusiasts look for. The impressive action is equaled by a thinly-ground, AR-RPM9 blade. It’s been an impressive cardboard slicer in my testing so far with good edge retention. For around $50 the CJRB Pyrite is really tough to beat.

Prime Day Deal on the CJRB Pyrite

Save $10 on the CJRB Pyrite. It’s now $40.

My favorite Pyrite version, the ALT, isn’t on sale but it’s always a great buy.

Other Great Knives Under $50 on Sale

Save 10 percent on a QSP Mini Penguin

Save 20 percent on a CJRB Ekko