It’s tough to find USA-made pocket knives under $100, but the Kershaw Leek is consistently priced well under that mark. It’s on sale right now for $48 to $52 depending on the model.

I’m currently testing the Leek in a head-to-head test of over 30 EDC knives. It’s been impressive in ergonomics and cutting performance so far and it’s an easy knife to recommend to anyone who wants an American-built knife on a budget. The only complaint I have is that it’s an assisted opening knife, which is an outdated deployment method in a time when we have great flipper actions on knives under $50 (the CJRB Crag for example).

Scott Einsmann
Scott Einsmann

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

