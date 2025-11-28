20 Dewalt Cyber Week Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I’m revamping my garage workshop and just bought a Dewalt Stealthsonic shop vac at 20% off. But, that’s not the only great Dewalt deal. Here are 20 great deals on Dewalt tools and accessories.

Drills and Drivers

Save 45% on a DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver Set, 1/2 Inch Electric Drill, 2 Speed, XR 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger Included

Save 45% on a DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Driver, 1/4 Inch, Battery and Charger Included

Save 28% on a DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver

Shop Essentials

Save $29 on a Dewalt Portable Workbench

Save 33% on a Power Tool Organizer Wall Mount

Save 16% on a DEWALT TSTAK Tool Storage Organizer with Double Drawers

Save 20% on a DEWALT 5 Gallon 4 HP STEALTHSONIC Shop Vacuum Wet and Dry DXV05S-QTB Ultra Quiet Stainless Steel

Saws, Nail Guns, Grinders, and Levels

Save $100 on a 20V MAX XR Lithium-Ion Electric Cordless 18-Gauge Brad Nailer (Tool Only)

Save 24% on a DEWALT DW758 8-Inch Bench Grinder

Save $150 on a 15 Amp Corded 12 in. Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw with XPS technology, Blade Wrench and Material Clamp

Save 29% on a DEWALT Heat Gun with LCD Display & Hard Case/Accessory Kit

Save 31% on a DEWALT 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw

Save 25% on a DEWALT Miter Saw

Save 30% on a DEWALT 12V MAX Laser Level

Save 22% on a DEWALT 15 Amp 8-1/4 in. Compact Portable Jobsite Table Saw

Bits and Batteries

Save 23% on a DEWALT 20V MAX Battery

Save 31% on a DEWALT DWA2NGFT40IR Impact Ready Flextorq 40-Piece Steel Screwdriver Bit Set

Tool Sets

Save 35% on a DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 10 Tool Cordless Power Tool Set, 2 Batteries, Charger and 2 Bags Included, Dewalt Brushless Combo Kit

Save 19% on a DEWALT Mechanic Tool Set with Case

Save 30% on a DEWALT Tools 5 Tool Power Tool Combo Kit, Cordless Drill Impact Driver Saw Oscillating Multi-tool Set with 20V MAX Battery and Charger