Hot Deals on Solar Generators

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Choosing the right solar generator for your needs in the sea of generator brands and models can be overwhelming. So our team went through generators from most of the major brands and over the course of two years tested 14 panels side by side. Read the results in our Best Solar Generators review. And now four of the top five picks are all on sale through Amazon Prime Day today.

Jackery

Get the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus 42% off for $1,899. This one took our top spot for home backup because of its power and ease of use.

EcoFlow

Get the EcoFlow Solar Generator Delta Max 43% off for $1,299. Our tester reported this would be the best solar generator for off-grid living because of its comparatively low price, small size and solid power.

Anker

Get the Anker Solix F2000 Solar Generator 45% off for $1,599. The generator’s heavy-duty wheels, RV plug and fully featured app made it rise to the top and take home the award for best solar generator for RVs.

Get the Anker Solix C1000 Portable Power Station and Solar Panel 49% off for $679. This won best portable solar generator, with our tester noting it’s easy to move around, has a user friendly interface and a sundial on the pane.