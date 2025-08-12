Get a Moultrie Cellular Trail Cam for $40, Plus Six More Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Cellular trail cameras typically cost $130 to $200. But during the Cabela’s Fall Classic you can get one of the best trail cameras we’ve tested for only $40 when you buy a two pack. That makes it affordable to get a bunch of cameras to put out this fall. There are also deals on trail cameras from Tactacam and Stealth Cam during the Fall Classic.

Save $70 on a Moultrie Mobile EDGE 2 Cellular Trail Camera Two Pack. It’s now $80 ($40 per camera).

The Moultrie Mobile Edge 2 is a cellular trail camera with a great app that makes managing photos easy. The app identifies deer (including bucks vs. does), turkeys, vehicles, and humans in photos. That makes sorting through hundreds of captures easy. The app also helps you distill deer activity based on temperature, moonphase, and time of day.

We’ve had an Edge 2 in the field for an entire season without issue and it was a good performer in our walk-through test out to 60 feet.

More Trail Camera Deals

Save $50 on a Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera. It’s now $49.

Save $60 on a Moultrie Mobile EDGE 2 PRO Cellular Trail Camera. It’s now $80.

Save $30 on Tactacam Reveal X 3.0 Cellular Trail Camera Two Packs. They’re now $200.

Save $50 on a Stealth Cam Spectre 4K Cellular Trail Camera. It’s now $100.

Save $30 on Tactacam REVEAL Pro 3.0 Cellular Trail Camera Two Packs. They’re now $260.

Save $20 on a Tactacam REVEAL Pro 3.0 Cellular Trail Camera. It’s now $130.