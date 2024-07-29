New Lures, Reels, Rods, and Lines Designed for Forward Facing Sonar

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Forward facing sonar (FFS) is the bass fishing world’s latest innovation, and it’s surrounded by controversy. While some anglers have accepted that the future is here, others lag behind wishing for a begotten time before FFS became mainstream. If you’re one of the converts to FFS and realize just how beneficial it can be, then it’s time to familiarize yourself with the new FFS gear launched at ICAST 2024.

Here are the latest baits, reels, rods, and lines that I think will help you hone your FFS skills in the upcoming year.

New Baits Designed for Forward Facing Sonar

Jackall specifically designed the Drift Fry for mid-strolling and hover-strolling techniques. The integrated lip design uses water resistance combined with slight twitches from the angler’s rod tip during the retrieve to impart a “twist-roll” flashing action to entice aggressive strikes from reluctant bass. Drift Fry features two guide holes: one to ensure perfect jig head alignment and another on the lip to indicate the proper location for nail weight insertion when hover-strolling.

On a recent trip to Lake Champlain, I tested the Drift Fry and I was blown away by the rolling action this simple soft plastic offers. I found some success hover strolling it on a light jig head, and even caught a few bass while fishing it on a drop shot.

Read Next: How to Drop Shot: A Complete Guide

The pre-production Mooch Minnow already made over half a million in earnings for CrushCity Major League Fishing pros Dustin Connell and Jacob Wheeler and has become one of the hottest baits not yet available. Designed with SUPER TPE material, the Mooch Minnow combines action and durability and is being touted as the ultimate ‘Shake n Bake’ FFS soft bait.

The Berkley PowerBait Drip Minnow features a “drip” shaped tail for subtle action when twitching or shaking. An ideal choice for drop shotting, strolling, or pairing with a small jig head, the head and body perfectly mimics shiners and baitfish.

The Great Lakes Finesse Hover Minnow introduces a new level of action to your fishing arsenal. This soft bait excels in techniques like the Cindy Rig, Hover Strolling, Mid Strolling, and Moping. The GLF Hover Minnow glides in a spiraling pattern on the fall and randomly darts when jigged in place, making it highly effective in vertical and horizontal presentations.

New Reels Designed for Forward Facing Sonar

The Shimano Vanford A elevates the MagnumLite spinning reel lineup with technology passed down from Shimano’s flagship series. Combined with the lightweight CI4+ body, an MGL Rotor allows anglers to employ “start-and-stop” finesse techniques or tactics requiring immediate reel action. And Shimano didn’t stop there. Their entire MGL lineup is built for “start-and-stop” techniques like strolling, hover strolling, and moping. The Vanford A, Exsence A, TwinPower XD FA, Sustain FJ, and Miravel are all built with those techniques in mind.

The new and improved Abu Garcia Revo Rocket spinning reel features a blistering fast 7.6:1 gear ratio, which is unusual to find in today’s spinning reels. That faster gear ratio allows anglers to quickly cast and re-cast at fish they’re chasing using their FFS units. It also lets anglers pick up their line faster when a fish eats the lure while coming towards the boat, ensuring a better hook up ratio.

Read our full Revo Rocket review for more information.

New Rods Designed for Forward Facing Sonar

Two Poison Adrena spinning B models — PAD2610MPSB and PAD2610MLSB — feature Shimano Taftec Infinity technology to provide anglers with rod offerings with a high strength solid-tip design to achieve better action when working strolling-style lures. It’s a high-end rod, but it offers a seriously high-end design and sensitivity for FFS techniques.

Like similar offerings from Cashion’s popular ICON series, the ICON FFS rods have excellent sensitivity, casting control, and the proper amount of power. These spinning rods were also designed with tips and lighter powers specifically for fishing with various lightweight rigs. For the medium action Forward Facing Sonar rod, this tip measures approximately 12 to 16 inches, and then turns to backbone, yielding great casting control and hook sets with single hook FFS baits.

New Line Designed for Forward Facing Sonar

Berkley’s newest line offering, FORWARD braid, is optimized and purpose built for forward-facing sonar. This new braid’s unique construction differs from standard braided line in that it is smooth and round in shape allowing for zero resistance when traveling through the guides of a rod, giving you optimal castability. Where traditional braided lines flatten out, FORWARD braid keeps its shape through the guides giving anglers using forward-facing sonar the ability to cast farther, placing their bait right where they want it at the right time, without any resistance.

Read Next: Best Braided Fishing Lines

Final Thoughts on Forward Facing Sonar Gear

With all of these new products launched at ICAST, it’s clearer than ever that FFS is here to stay. As you try these products and others that hit the market, remember that every day on the water will be different, so keep trying new presentations. Always be making slight adjustments with your bait, line size, and even rod and reel combinations until you feel confident in what you’re throwing on that specific day.