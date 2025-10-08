Prime Day Deals on AGM Thermal Scopes

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

AGM makes some of the best thermal scopes and the best value thermal scopes. The Rattler and the Adder are their two most popular lines and both are highly recommended and both have Prime Day Deals. These deals end today (Oct. 8).

Save 15% on a AGM Rattler TS35-384 Thermal Imaging RifleScope 384×288. It’s $1,374 on sale

This is one of the most versatile thermal rifle scopes. It excels at at close range hunting and would be ideal for hogs over feeders or predators in thick cover.

Save 15% on a AGM Global Vision Adder Thermal Imaging Scope for Hunting. It’s now $1,610.

This is an excellent thermal hunting scope for a dedicated night gun. We tested the high definition version of the Adder and it won our thermal optics test.