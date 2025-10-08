Hottest deals on hunting gear for Prime Day!

Prime Day Deals on AGM Thermal Scopes

These thermal scopes are now under $2,000

By Scott Einsmann

Published

AGM Rattler V2
Staff writer, Tyler Freel, looks though the AGM Rattler V2. Scott Einsmann

AGM makes some of the best thermal scopes and the best value thermal scopes. The Rattler and the Adder are their two most popular lines and both are highly recommended and both have Prime Day Deals. These deals end today (Oct. 8).

Save 15% on a AGM Rattler TS35-384 Thermal Imaging RifleScope 384×288. It’s $1,374 on sale

This is one of the most versatile thermal rifle scopes. It excels at at close range hunting and would be ideal for hogs over feeders or predators in thick cover.

Save 15% on a AGM Global Vision Adder Thermal Imaging Scope for Hunting. It’s now $1,610.

This is an excellent thermal hunting scope for a dedicated night gun. We tested the high definition version of the Adder and it won our thermal optics test.

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

