The Best Prime Day Deals on Trail Cameras — Including Tactacam, Moultrie, Stealth Cam, and More

The following Prime Big Deal Days (for October 7 and 8) are my best picks for saving big on cellular trail cameras.

The Best Trail Camera Deals

Two-Pack of Moultrie Edge 2 cell cameras — only $99.

The Moultrie Edge 2 is the best deal in the entire trail camera market right now. These cameras are functional, reliable, and easy to use. Incredibly, you can get two of them for only $99 right now.

Cabela’s has them for $80

This camera was released this year and won our annual trail camera test.

SPYPOINT Flex-M Twin Pack for Only $99

Get a cellular trail camera for only $50 each.

Stealth Cam Deceptor cellular cameras — save $40

In my field testing of cellular trail cameras, the Stealth Cam Deceptor has consistently taken excellent nighttime images. If clear night images are important to you, this is the camera to get, and you probably won’t find it cheaper than this.

Stealth Cam Flashback cameras — save $80

For hunters who prefer flash cameras (over low-glow or no glow cams) the Flashback is the perfect option. Some hunters argue that big bucks are actually less wary of flashes, as opposed to red-glow cams. And, you can argue with the nighttime image quality of these cameras.

Spartan Camera 2 Pack GoCam2 – Save $80

One of the best cameras for video.