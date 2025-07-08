Prime Day Deals: Save Big on Maven Binos and Spotting Scopes

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
If you’ve been itching for a pair of high-end binoculars or a reliable spotting scope, Prime Day is the time to buy — especially if you want to support a U.S.-based optics company that gives European glass a serious run for its money.
Maven, which means “expert,” is headquartered in Lander, Wyoming, and the optical quality totally lives up to the name. The company is known for its rock-solid, idiot-proof warranty: If you bust it — whether you accidentally drop it off a mountain or run it over with your truck — they’ll replace it without a fight.
Right now, you can save up to 30 percent on Maven optics during Prime Day. Here are the best deals available:
Top Prime Day Deals on Maven Optics
- Maven C1 10X42 ED Binocular is now 30 percent off.
A versatile all-around bino with extra-low dispersion (ED) glass, phase-correction coatings, and a sturdy, waterproof construction.
- Save 30 percent on the Maven C1 12X42 ED Binocular.
These top-notch binos are similar to the 10×40 but with a bit more reach. They are perfect for open-country glassing.
- Maven CS.1 15-45X65 Spotting Scope is 20 percent off for Prime Day.
This compact spotter features a lightweight magnesium frame and crisp ED glass.
- Save 20 percent on the Maven C3 10×50 ED Binocular.
Larger objective lenses deliver solid low-light performance for dawn-to-dusk glassing.
- Maven CM1 8X32 ED Monocular is 20 percent off.
A lightweight, packable option for minimalist hunters or wildlife-watching backpackers.
- Save $50 on the Maven C2 10X28 Compact Binocular.
A smart option for backpackers, hunters, and other adventurers looking for big performance in a small package.
- Maven C4 18×56 ED Binocular is now 20 percent off.
Great for long-range spotting, these binos feature high magnification and ED clarity in a rugged chassis.