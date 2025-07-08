Top Prime Day Deals on Thermacell Mosquito Repellers

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Mosquitoes don’t care if you’re sitting in a tent, a blind, or a boat. They have a pesky way of finding you. That’s why Thermacell has become standard gear for warm-weather hunters, anglers, and other outdoor adventurers.

If you want something more effective than citronella candles and less pungent than sticky bug sprays, the Thermacell line of products is the answer to your bug-free prayers.They work to repel mosquitoes, gnats, and black flies using allethrin, a synthetic insecticide similar to the natural pyrethrins found in chrysanthemums. These bug-repelling devices regularly make our favorite gear lists for camping, hiking, and hunting. And once you’ve tried them it’s easy to understand why.

Prime Day is serving up solid deals on the bug-fighting products that actually work against those blood-sucking pests. Now’s the time to stock up.

Thermacell MR300 Mosquito Portable Repeller is 25 percent off. It’s now only $16.49. A favorite among turkey hunters and early bow season archers, this handy tool also made our list of Best Summer Camping Gear. It’s lightweight, portable, easy to use, and highly effective.

Save 24 percent on Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Refills for the MR300 portable unit. The package includes 30 repellant mats and 10 fuel cartridges.

Save 40 percent on Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller. This bug-repelling gem made our list of Best Mosquito Repellents and the Best Camping Gadgets of 2025. It’s also pet-friendly!

Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller Refills are 33 percent off. Now is a good time to stock up so you never get caught without refills for your rechargeable Thermacell uint.

You can also save $20 on Thermacell Tick Control Tubes for Yards.These biodegradable tubes offer an easy, no-spray way to reduce the tick population.